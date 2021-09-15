Power outage affects Occidental, closes two schools

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews were still working early Wednesday afternoon to restore power from an outage in west Sonoma County that affected nearly 2,000 customers at its peak.

The outage, which affected the Occidental and Freestone areas, started Wednesday around 2 a.m., said Deanna Contreras, spokeswoman for the utility company. Crews were restoring power “intermittently” throughout the early morning, she said, and by 9 a.m. had restored power to more than 1,000 customers.

About 939 customers were still without electricity at 10 a.m. Crews expected to finish restoring power to all customers by 3 p.m.

A helicopter was deployed around 10:40 a.m. to inspect the lines near where the outage originated, on Occidental Road west of Jonive Road, Contreras said.

Harmony Union School District closed for the day, a spokeswoman with the Sonoma County Office of Education said. Students at Salmon Creek School and Harmony Elementary School had gone to campus, but were bused home or picked up by their parents before 10 a.m., Jamie Hansen said.

Power was restored to the campus by 11:45 a.m., Contreras said.

Matthew Morgan, superintendent of the district, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

