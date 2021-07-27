Power outage hits 2,344 PG&E customers in Rohnert Park

About 2,344 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers in Rohnert Park lost power in an outage Tuesday afternoon, the utility said.

The outage began around 2:45 p.m. and zapped power for homes and businesses on both sides of Highway 101, a PG&E spokeswoman said. The cause is unknown, she said.

PG&E customers in the A and B section neighborhoods in the southern part of the city, as well as areas west of Highway 101, lost power, Rohnert Park officials said in an alert.

The alert urged residents to treat all traffic signals without power as four-way stops.

PG&E is aiming to restore power in the area by 5:45 p.m., the utility said.

Check a map of current outages here.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.