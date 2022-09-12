Thousands lose power in Sonoma County outages

Thousands of homes and businesses in the Healdsburg, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa and Windsor areas lost power in two major outages Monday morning, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

The first outage began at 6:51 a.m. for 6,408 PG&E customers in and around Windsor, according to the utility. Those customers stretched from the intersection of Fulton and River roads just north of Santa Rosa up to Highway 128 east of Healdsburg.

The second outage began at 9:26 a.m. for 1,161 PG&E customers east of Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park areas.

The cause of both outages was unknown, according to PG&E’s outage map.

