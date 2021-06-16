Power outages hit parts of Windsor, Rohnert Park

Residents in parts of Windsor and Rohnert Park woke up Wednesday morning without electricity after blackouts that began Tuesday night, according to PG&E.

The Windsor outage started just before 10 p.m. There were still 41 PG&E customers without power in the town early Wednesday morning, according to the utility’s website.

The blackout was likely caused by an equipment issue, PG&E said.

In Rohnert Park, an outage began around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday. It was unclear how many remained without power Wednesday morning.

The cause is unknown, but PG&E has assigned a crew to investigate, the utility said.

PG&E is aiming to restore power to all affected customers by noon on Wednesday.

