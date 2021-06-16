Subscribe

Power outages hit parts of Windsor, Rohnert Park

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 16, 2021, 7:57AM
Residents in parts of Windsor and Rohnert Park woke up Wednesday morning without electricity after blackouts that began Tuesday night, according to PG&E.

The Windsor outage started just before 10 p.m. There were still 41 PG&E customers without power in the town early Wednesday morning, according to the utility’s website.

The blackout was likely caused by an equipment issue, PG&E said.

In Rohnert Park, an outage began around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday. It was unclear how many remained without power Wednesday morning.

The cause is unknown, but PG&E has assigned a crew to investigate, the utility said.

PG&E is aiming to restore power to all affected customers by noon on Wednesday.

