Power outage impacts 1,200 customers in Santa Rosa

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 7, 2022, 9:50PM
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews are working to restore power to more than 1,200 customers in Santa Rosa following an outage that struck at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday.

The utility gave an initial estimate that it would restore power by 10:45 p.m., then alerted customers it could take until at least 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The affected area includes 1,214 residential and commercial users in the Montgomery Village and Doyle Park areas.

The cause of the outage is so far unknown, but PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez said the utility will identify the cause and make repairs as quickly as possible.

To see areas affected the the outage visit pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter.

