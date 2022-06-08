Power outage impacts 1,200 customers in Santa Rosa

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews are working to restore power to more than 1,200 customers in Santa Rosa following an outage that struck at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday.

The utility gave an initial estimate that it would restore power by 10:45 p.m., then alerted customers it could take until at least 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The affected area includes 1,214 residential and commercial users in the Montgomery Village and Doyle Park areas.

The cause of the outage is so far unknown, but PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez said the utility will identify the cause and make repairs as quickly as possible.

To see areas affected the the outage visit pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter.

