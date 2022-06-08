Power outage impacts 1,200 customers in Santa Rosa
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews are working to restore power to more than 1,200 customers in Santa Rosa following an outage that struck at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday.
The utility gave an initial estimate that it would restore power by 10:45 p.m., then alerted customers it could take until at least 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The affected area includes 1,214 residential and commercial users in the Montgomery Village and Doyle Park areas.
The cause of the outage is so far unknown, but PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez said the utility will identify the cause and make repairs as quickly as possible.
To see areas affected the the outage visit pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: