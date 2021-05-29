Power outages blamed on metallic balloons prompt safety reminder

Metallic balloons were to blame for power outages that left almost 2,000 PG&E customers in the dark in recent days, prompting reminders to be cautious with the celebratory items as graduation season kicks off across Sonoma County.

PG&E reported three power failures since May 20 have been caused by the balloons touching utility lines. Material on the balloons includes stretched polyethylene film or foil, which can catch fire and cause outages when touching power lines.

“We do expect more in the coming days for graduations if customers don’t keep them weighed down,” PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

The largest of the recent outages impacted 1,845 customers in Petaluma on Monday and involved a balloon discovered on Middlefield Drive, a residential area west of Highway 101. It affected customers on more than 47 streets.

The May 20 incident, the longest at about an hour, affected about 50 customers near Sierra Drive in east Petaluma, and a third outage on Tuesday involved about 46 customers on Spain Street in north Sonoma.

Metallic balloons were blamed for 175 outages across PG&E’s service area from January through April, the agency reported, affecting more than 107,000 customers from Bakersfield to Eureka. That is up 75% from the same period in 2020.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshal Turbeville said issues involving metallic balloons may be more prevalent in developed areas with utility lines and that “it’s definitely a potential that they could start a fire.”

Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal also said balloons could be problematic and advised, “If you’re going to use them, keep them indoors. Don’t try to fasten them on windy days, especially in the windy conditions we’ve been experiencing recently.”

He said the balloons may create a public safety risk because power outages can prevent people from calling for help during emergencies.

“Certain parts of our community don’t have cell service. They rely on an internet connection or power device,” Lowenthal said.

Concerns about wildfires are particularly high across Sonoma County as the state endures a drought. Much of Sonoma County is in “exceptional drought,” which is the U.S. Drought Monitor’s highest intensity.

Lowenthal recalled an August 2015 incident involving balloons that not only knocked out electricity, but downed power lines that blocked all four lanes on Montecito Boulevard in east Santa Rosa.

Furthermore, “we do hear about fires locally and around the state,” he said.

The metallic balloons are banned in several Southern California cities, including Glendale, where a ban on sales was approved in October due to the risk of fires and power outages.

“The impacts from these outages are costly for the utility, as well as for our rate payers,” Glendale officials wrote in their ordinance.

Contreras said metallic balloons can stay inflated and float for up to three weeks, which only increases the risk of outages and fires.

“We’d like to remind customers that if metallic balloons are going to be part of your graduation celebrations, to keep them weighed down and never release them in the sky,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.