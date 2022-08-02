Pregnant mother killed in Ukiah fire identified, family to ‘make full recovery’

Mendocino County authorities have identified the pregnant woman killed last week in a two-alarm apartment fire in Ukiah.

Sandra Ericka Moreno-Rocha, 41, was found on the second floor of her home at Redwood Manor Apartments in the 800 block of Waugh Lane, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

She had been seven months pregnant, according to the Ukiah Police Department..

Her 40-year-old husband and their children, a 13-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl, suffered major injuries and burns in the fire and were airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.

They remain hospitalized, but are “expected to make a full recovery,” Ukiah Police Department Lt. Tom Corning said Monday.

Family members established a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover medical bills and funeral expenses. They could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Corning said there is no indication of anything suspicious.

Officials with the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority said the fire began early Friday in the living room of the two-story apartment and it appeared to be accidental.

Fire crews contained the blaze shortly before 6 a.m.

The unit sustained major damage and adjacent apartments had moderate to major water damage.

Their occupants evacuated and no other injuries were reported.

Officials deemed the adjacent units uninhabitable because they did not have electricity, gas or water and residents of four apartments were displaced.

The fire was handled by multiple agencies, including Cal Fire, the Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire Department, Hopland Fire Protection District, Potter Valley Fire Department and Brooktrails Fire Department.

Police are investigating the fatality and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 707-463-6262.

Reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. Or on Twitter @colin_atagi