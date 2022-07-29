Pregnant woman dies in Ukiah fire, family injured

A pregnant woman died in a Ukiah apartment fire that left the rest of her family with “potentially life-threatening injuries” Friday morning, police said.

The fire was reported just after 5 a.m. at Redwood Manor Apartments at 835 Waugh Lane, according to the Ukiah Police Department.

A 40-year-old man, his 13-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter were outside when authorities arrived and paramedics took them to a hospital for treatment.

The 41-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, was unable to escape and found dead at the scene, according to police.

None of their names were released.

The Ukiah Valley Fire Authority contained the fire, which damaged neighboring apartments.

Occupants of those units were able to evacuate, police said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated but is not considered suspicious.

Police are investigating the fatality and anyone with information may call investigators at 707-463-6262.

