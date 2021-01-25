Pregnant woman, unborn baby among 6 killed in Indianapolis shooting

Six people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn baby, were killed Sunday in an early morning shooting in Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred on the city’s northeast side around 4 a.m. Officers originally arrived around 3:45 a.m. and found a juvenile on a street suffering from a gunshot wound. After the child, who is expected to survive, was transported to a local hospital, further investigation led police to a home where multiple people inside had been shot and killed.

During a press conference Sunday afternoon, police said their investigation was underway but said the shooting was not a random act. No other information was released.

Both Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Randall Taylor referred to the shooting as a “mass murder” during the press conference.

The shooting was one of several to occur in Indianapolis overnight, police added.