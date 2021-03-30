Prehistoric relative of squid found near Lake Shasta

Paleontologists from the American Museum of Natural History teamed up with Shasta County scientists last week to look for fossil evidence of ammonites, a prehistoric mollusk, near Lake Shasta and came up with dozens, according to the Record Searchlight.

The lake is the only place is California that has the particular fossil, a species called Tropites subbullatus, museum field associate Jodi Summers said.

Fossils found range is size from half an inch to 18 inches across, Shasta College science professor Randy Reed told the newspaper. According to the professor, the ammonites, which are related to squid and cuttlefish, lived about 230 million years ago.

The fossil spotting occurred on federal land kept secret to protect the area from vandalism and prospecting.