Pedestrian killed in Windsor crash ID’d

A man who died after he was hit by a car Saturday night in Windsor was identified Monday by authorities.

The pedestrian, identified as Ricardo Iglecias, 50, of Santa Rosa, was said to have been jogging in the car’s path before he was hit, police said.

A driver who witnessed the crash at about 10:20 p.m. saw Iglecias cross in front of a southbound vehicle as he was jogging from the west side of Old Redwood Highway to the east, Windsor Police Department Chief Mike Raasch said Monday.

Iglecias was crossing just south of where Pleasant Avenue meets the highway. He was not in a crosswalk.

The vehicle then collided with Iglecias, who suffered fatal injuries.

The witness stopped and performed CPR on the man until Windsor officers and medical personnel stepped in and continued providing care. Their efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead.

Iglecias smelled of alcohol, Raasch said, but the agency will not know if he was intoxicated until a toxicology report is completed.

The driver who hit Iglecias was not speeding before the collision, the witness told police. They did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the collision and who is at fault is ongoing, Raasch said.

If residents have any information regarding the crash, they are encouraged to call the Windsor Police Department at 707-838-1234 and ask to speak with Deputy Perkins.

