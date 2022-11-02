Defendants accused of pouring pig’s blood on a Santa Rosa public sculpture and a private home during the trial of a former Minnesota police officer accused of killing George Floyd are scheduled to appear for a Jan 17 preliminary hearing, Sonoma County court records show.

Kristen Aumoithe, Amber Lucas, Colin Metcalfe and Christina Henry have each been charged with conspiracy and vandalism related to the April 17, 2021 incident at Barry Brodd’s former home on Country Manor Drive and the vandalism of the “Agraria” hand sculpture in the Santa Rosa Plaza.

They have all pleaded not guilty. A Jan. 5 trial readiness conference will precede their preliminary hearing.

Authorities said they did so because Brodd, a former Santa Rosa police officer, testified on behalf of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer convicted in June 2021 of murdering Floyd.

Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020 sparked local and nationwide protests against police brutality and increased calls for significant police reform and oversight.

Metcalfe and Henry are accused of smearing pig’s blood on Brodd’s former home and Lucas and Aumoithe are accused of drenching the “Agraria” in pig’s blood.

Police said Brodd no longer lived at the home when the vandalism occurred and the defendants were arrested in May 2021.

A fifth defendant, Rowan Dalbey, faced similar charges but had them reduced to misdemeanors in March.

She was granted a misdemeanor diversion, meaning she could avoid trial and have the charges dismissed or erased by completing a court-ordered program.

