Premier Tahoe ski resorts announce no walk-up tickets due to COVID-19

Sep. 14 - This winter's mountain experience will be less crowded. But also less spontaneous.

On Monday, California's premier resorts -- Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, Heavenly, Kirkwood, Northstar and Mammoth Mountain -- announced that they are discontinuing all walk-up ticket sales and prioritizing season pass holders.

These steps are essential to restrict the number of skiers and enforce social distancing guidelines, according to the ski areas.

This change means no last-minute race for fresh powder, making skiers' and snowboarders' quick search for nirvana the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Alterra Mountain Company -- owner of Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows and Mammoth Mountain, among others -- announced that priority to ski will be given to season Ikon Pass holders and skiers who purchase day tickets in advance. Tickets are only available online.

It will control the sale of advance purchase tickets. There is no reservation system.

"At this time, we are not planning on placing any limits on how far in advance tickets will need to be purchased -- however, only a limited number of day tickets will be available each day, said Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows spokesperson Liesl Hepburn.

"So purchasing early is the best way to secure the ski and ride days you want," she said.

The resort said it expects advance tickets to be available primarily for midweek days only, but did not elaborate, saying details are still being worked out. It would remain flexible as the season progresses, it said.

Passholders can ski when they want, within the terms of their pass. They don't need to do anything in advance, according to Hepburn.

Heavenly, Kirkwood and Northstar and other ski areas run by Vail Resorts announced two weeks ago that lift tickets will only be sold with a reservation for a specific resort on a specific date. Everyone wanting to ski at these areas will need to make advance reservations.

Epic pass holders will be allowed to reserve up to seven days for the core season of Dec. 8 through April 4 during a booking window from Nov. 6 to Dec. 7. Pass holders also will be able to make as many "week-of" reservations as their pass type and availability allow.

For everyone else, lift tickets will go on sale on Dec. 8. Sales will be limited based on the number of spaces available for any given day.

"We believe this approach will help ensure a safe experience for everyone, while prioritizing access for our pass holders," wrote Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz in a letter.

These ski areas will require visitors to wear face coverings in every part of their operations, which includes loading and riding in chairlifts and gondolas; when inside all buildings; and during all ski and snowboard lessons.

Last winter's season ended early, with all major California ski areas shutting down in mid-March due to concerns over the spreading coronavirus.

To read the Alterra Mountain Co. announcement: https://www.alterramtnco.com/news/2020/09/14/statement-from-alterra-mountain-company-ceo-rusty-gregory-on-20-21-winter

To read the Vail Resorts announcement: http://news.vailresorts.com/corporate/vailresorts/winter-operating-plan-2020-letter.htm