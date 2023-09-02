Prep football roundup: St. Helena powers past Healdsburg

St. Helena scored on every single offensive possession and produced a dominant rushing performance Friday night to notch a 62-27 win over Healdsburg and improve to 2-0 on the year.

The Saints traded scoring drives with Healdsburg early in the evening during a close-fought first quarter, but took control of the game for good in the second quarter and took a 35-14 lead into halftime.

“We were able to control the line of scrimmage and that made a big difference,” St. Helena coach Erick Larsen said of what propelled the Saints in the second quarter. “Our line, offensively and defensively, did a good job. I’m really proud of how they played.”

Sam Beck led St. Helena with 218 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, and Sam Raunegger tallied 106 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.

Larsen praised linebackers Adam Herdell and Russel Wilms for “learning from their mistakes” throughout the game and delivering key defensive performances.

Nova Perrill threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Healdsburg offense. Max Morris, Austin Collins and Hayden Mariani all had touchdown receptions for the Greyhounds.

“This team is going to keep getting better,” Healdsburg coach Randy Parmeter said. “I’m happy that we finished the game and didn’t get down. We talked about that at halftime — finishing what we started. The kids did that, and I’m proud of them for it.”

Analy 56, Eureka 7

Analy delivered a commanding home win over Eureka on Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Ben Stewart uncorked a 75-yard touchdown run on the opening possession to set the tone for the Tigers, and they never looked back. By the time halftime rolled around, Analy led 42-0.

“Our defense played great,” Analy coach Dan Bourdon said. “We really did a good job of shutting down the run; got the ball back to our offense pretty fast. We ran the ball well and had a couple of big plays in the passing game.”

Stewart finished the evening with 187 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. Lincoln Johnson-Fannon racked up a team-high eight tackles.

In his first career start at quarterback, Jake Lewis threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

“He played really well,” Bourdon said of Lewis. “Our offense was efficient.”

Over the course of its first two games, Analy has outscored its opponents 82-14. The Tigers will now prepare for a big matchup with Petaluma next Friday.

Piner 36, Cloverdale 17

Piner improved to 2-0 on the season with a decisive road win at Cloverdale.

“Piner did a good job exploiting the weaknesses that we had,” Cloverdale coach Taylor Galloway said. “It’s one of those games. … There were some first-game hang-ups. We saw some things that we need to clean up, but as a good coach I should have had that done ahead of time. But the kids played their tails off; it could have gone sideways, but it didn’t. They stuck together.”

At the time of publication, stats from the game were not available.

Diesel Cavallo scored a rushing touchdown for Cloverdale, and Cole Grell linked up with Kyle Garibaldi for a touchdown reception.

Galloway praised the efforts of Braxton Montanye, Nick Beeson and Jason Moffett.

“They played their tails off — they’re just tough dudes who all play both ways,” Galloway said. “They’re grinders.”