Prescribed burn in Cloverdale Friday may cause visible smoke

The Northern Sonoma County Fire District has scheduled a prescribed burn on Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m at the Porterfield Creek Preserve in Cloverdale.

The Cloverdale Police Department advised residents that smoke from the burn will be visible.

Fire personnel will be on the scene to oversee the burning, officials said.

The Skyview Drive park, including all trails, will be closed to visitors during the burn time.

