Subscribe

Prescribed burn in Cloverdale Friday may cause visible smoke

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 4, 2022, 8:47AM

The Northern Sonoma County Fire District has scheduled a prescribed burn on Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m at the Porterfield Creek Preserve in Cloverdale.

The Cloverdale Police Department advised residents that smoke from the burn will be visible.

Fire personnel will be on the scene to oversee the burning, officials said.

The Skyview Drive park, including all trails, will be closed to visitors during the burn time.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette