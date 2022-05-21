Prescribed burn in Graton goes ahead on Saturday

Graton Fire Department is advising residents in West Sonoma County that there will be a scheduled prescribed burn in the Green Valley at Harrison Grade area on Saturday.

According to the department, a private land owner will be conducting the burn with all required permits and all notifications have been made to the appropriate agencies.

Graton Fire says smoke will be visible most of the day starting at 10:30 a.m.