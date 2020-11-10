Prescribed burn planned for Bradford Mountain in Dry Creek Valley

Fire officials are planning a prescribed burn Wednesday in the Dry Creek Valley west of Geyserville that might send columns of smoke into the sky.

The burn, planned by the Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District in cooperation with Cal Fire, private property owners and other organizations, will take place on the east-facing slope of Bradford Mountain in the Dry Creek Valley between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., a news release from the fire district said.

The controlled burns are a preventative measure to decrease the intensity of future wildfires and are planned during weather conditions that allows firefighters to keep the blaze under their control, the news release said.

Fire crews will remain in the area until nightfall, and later if needed, to monitor the burned area, the fire protection district said. They’ll patrol the torched area throughout the week as well, according to the statement.

