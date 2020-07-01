Subscribe

Prescribed burn planned for Fort Ross State Historic Park through Friday

LORI CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 30, 2020, 5:05PM
Updated 57 minutes ago

State and regional fire authorities will conduct a 120-acre prescribed burn on wildland in Fort Ross State Historic Park beginning Wednesday.

Weather conditions permitting, it will run through Friday. Several days of patrolling will occur afterward.

During the project, California State Parks and Cal Fire will be assisted by Timber Cove Fire Protection District and North Sonoma Coast Fire Protection District to manage fire fuels in the coastal community.

Officials say prescribed fires reduce dangerous fuel accumulation, enhance ecosystem resiliency and encourage biodiversity. They also provide important training for fire service personnel.

During the burn, the Reef campground and day use area at Fort Ross park will be closed for safety reasons. People traveling near the prescribed fire area likely will see smoke from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the days of the burn.

Prescribed vegetation management burns are carefully planned and must meet strict criteria for ecological benefit, weather parameters, smoke management and fire safety guidelines. As such, if weather conditions change, the burn could be rescheduled.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine