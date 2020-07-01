Prescribed burn planned for Fort Ross State Historic Park through Friday

State and regional fire authorities will conduct a 120-acre prescribed burn on wildland in Fort Ross State Historic Park beginning Wednesday.

Weather conditions permitting, it will run through Friday. Several days of patrolling will occur afterward.

During the project, California State Parks and Cal Fire will be assisted by Timber Cove Fire Protection District and North Sonoma Coast Fire Protection District to manage fire fuels in the coastal community.

Officials say prescribed fires reduce dangerous fuel accumulation, enhance ecosystem resiliency and encourage biodiversity. They also provide important training for fire service personnel.

During the burn, the Reef campground and day use area at Fort Ross park will be closed for safety reasons. People traveling near the prescribed fire area likely will see smoke from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the days of the burn.

Prescribed vegetation management burns are carefully planned and must meet strict criteria for ecological benefit, weather parameters, smoke management and fire safety guidelines. As such, if weather conditions change, the burn could be rescheduled.

