Prescribed burn planned for Friday in Healdsburg

Smoke may be visible from a prescribed burn in Healdsburg on Friday, fire officials warn.

The burn is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 6-acre burn at 4401 Chemise Road is the fifth prescribed burn that Northern Sonoma County Fire District officials will have conducted on Chemise Road since November 2020, according to Firefighter Intern Joseph Young.

The fire district hopes the prescribed burn will help provide a fuel break while leaving higher-foliage trees to prevent vegetation underneath from drying out, Young said.

The location, on the edge of the 2020 Walbridge fire burn scar, was chosen to stop or slow the spread of future wildfires above the Dry Creek Valley, according to a news release.

“It probably will be smoky for the rest of the day,” Young said, adding smoke could linger for the next few days.

Friday will be “relatively calm, with little to no wind,” in Sonoma County, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The weather service expects 5 to 10 mph westerly winds and “mostly sunny and pleasantly mild weather” this weekend, Gass said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.