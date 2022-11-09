Subscribe

Prescribed burn planned for Thursday northeast of Glen Ellen

MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 9, 2022, 12:38PM
Smoke and flames are expected to be visible Thursday east of Highway 12 near Glen Ellen as a prescribed burn is scheduled at Glen Oaks Ranch.

Because it’s a permitted burn, onlookers should not call 911, according to a news release from Sonoma Land Trust.

The burn is planned for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., though it could start as early as 9 a.m. The time or date could change, however, depending on factors such as weather, according to the release.

About 32 acres of oak woodlands are scheduled for the burn, which is being done to make the forests healthier by eliminating competing brush, conifers and grass thatch. In the absence of these low-intensity fires, oak forests are more at risk for wildfires, according to the release.

Crews will monitor the area following the burn for a few days to ensure the fire has been extinguished, the release said.

Fire managers from Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Fire Forward program will conduct the burn.

