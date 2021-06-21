Prescribed burn planned for Tuesday in north Napa County

Firefighters are set to burn about 60 acres of grass in a prescribed fire in northern Napa County on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.

The burn is scheduled for 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at Snell Valley Road and Spanish Valley Trail, north of Pope Valley and Lake Berryessa.

Firefighters will remain on site throughout the evening, Cal Fire said in an announcement.

The burn, which is part of a vegetation management plan for the area, could be postponed if conditions aren’t optimal, Cal Fire said.

“Prescribed vegetation management burns are carefully planned and must meet strict criteria for ecological benefit, weather parameters, smoke management and fire safety guidelines,” the announcement said.

