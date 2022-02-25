Prescribed burn planned in Healdsburg Friday

Northern Sonoma County Fire District will be conducting a prescribed burn in Healdsburg Friday morning and light smoke may be visible for the next couple days, officials said.

The 6-acre burn, located at 6255 Dry Creek Road, is an effort to build off a 10-acre burn the district conducted last Friday to create a fuel break along the eastern edge of the Dry Creek Valley, according to a news release.

Fire personnel will start the prescribed burn around 10 a.m. and end around 2:30 p.m. Crews will continue to monitor the blaze for several hours after as well Saturday, according to Firefighter Intern Joseph Young..

“Smoke could be visible one to two days after, but it will die down as we continue to mop up,” Young said.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday is expected to be sunny with a high near 62 degrees in Santa Rosa and winds at 6 mph in the afternoon.

