There could be smoke in the air for as long as eight hours Sunday following a prescribed burn at Pepperwood Preserve along Franz Valley Road in northeast Santa Rosa.

Travelers in the areas of Santa Rosa, Windsor and Calistoga may see smoke in the air, fire on the ridge or experience slowing traffic as a result, according to a news release from Wendy Coy, director of communications for Audubon Canyon Ranch and Michael Gillogly, manager of the preserve.

“This is a permitted controlled burn; do not call 911,” they said.

The area will be patrolled throughout the following days to ensure good containment and no risks or threats are present, and will continue as needed until the fire is fully extinguished, according to the release.

Some neighbors of the 3,200-acre private nature reserve have made it known that the prescribed burns make them nervous because such burns occasionally get out of control.

The 21-acre area targeted for burning is in oak woodland and oak savannah. The burn will reduce downed woody fuel by 80%, decrease grass thatch and leaf litter by 70%-100% and reduce Douglas fir encroachment, they said.

More information can be found at pepperwoodpreserve.org.

