Prescribed burn planned near Healdsburg on Sunday

A prescribed burn will throw smoke into the sky near the Rio Lino Adventist Academy east of Healdsburg starting Sunday morning, the Northern Sonoma County Fire District said.

The burn, which helps reduce vegetation that could fuel wildfires, will begin at 11 a.m. and will target 11 acres of land near the school, the fire district said.

The Healdsburg Fire Department, Cal Fire, and the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District will be among the agencies helping with the prescribed burn, which should be done by 4 p.m.

As of November of last year, the fire district has completed prescribed burns of over 500 acres of land, according to the Northern Sonoma County Fire District.

