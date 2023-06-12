Cal Fire will be conducting a prescribed burn June 15 at Sonoma Land Trust’s Laufenburg Ranch Preserve in northeastern Sonoma County.

Fire and land trust officials hope the burn helps restore the natural habitat and reduces the risk of future wildfires on the 179-acre preserve at the base of Mount St. Helena, the fire agency announced Saturday.

The event comes as authorities predict a later start to the fire season following a wet winter but amid worry that plentiful rain has led to vegetation growth that could pose a heightened fire danger as it dries out.

The burn will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in two different areas of the property, located off Spencer Lane in Knights Valley.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6720085&lat=38.61493189999999&z=14">Click here to view this embed</a>.

It will be led by Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit with assistance from staff from Sonoma Land Trust, the Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District and the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District.

Smoke from the burn may be visible in the surrounding area near Highway 128 and Franz Valley Road.

The prescribed burn is one of the first in the area under the California Vegetation Treatment Program, approved in late 2019 to help public agencies conduct prescribed burns and other vegetation treatments to reduce wildfire risks, the fire agency said.

Cal Fire said the burn will improve the health of the grassland and oak woodland at the preserve and reduce natural fuels and invasive species.

Road signs notifying drivers of the planned burn will be posted near the preserve and Cal Fire and Sonoma Land Trust will be providing updates on the Watch Duty app and on social media. Residents and passersby are asked to refrain from calling 911 if they see smoke in the area from the burn.

