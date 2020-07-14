Subscribe

Prescribed burn planned Wednesday near Lake Sonoma

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 14, 2020, 11:45AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Cal Fire is planning a prescribed burn Wednesday morning near Warm Springs Dam and Lake Sonoma to help with inspections of the dam’s structural integrity.

The burn is meant to remove vegetation that can hinder Army Corps of Engineers’ visual inspection of the face of the dam that creates Lake Sonoma.

Burning is expected to start at 6 a.m. and be completed by noon, Cal Fire said. Fire personnel will remain on the site throughout the evening.

The agency recommends using caution if you are traveling in the area.

Northern Sonoma County residents will likely see large amounts of smoke all morning.

Prescribed vegetation management burns are carefully planned and must meet certain criteria for ecological benefit, weather parameters, smoke management and fire safety guidelines. Because of those, the burn is subject to last-minute changes.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine