Prescribed burn planned Wednesday near Lake Sonoma

Cal Fire is planning a prescribed burn Wednesday morning near Warm Springs Dam and Lake Sonoma to help with inspections of the dam’s structural integrity.

The burn is meant to remove vegetation that can hinder Army Corps of Engineers’ visual inspection of the face of the dam that creates Lake Sonoma.

Burning is expected to start at 6 a.m. and be completed by noon, Cal Fire said. Fire personnel will remain on the site throughout the evening.

The agency recommends using caution if you are traveling in the area.

Northern Sonoma County residents will likely see large amounts of smoke all morning.

Prescribed vegetation management burns are carefully planned and must meet certain criteria for ecological benefit, weather parameters, smoke management and fire safety guidelines. Because of those, the burn is subject to last-minute changes.