Prescribed burn set for Thursday night in Geyserville

Firefighters are planning to burn 23 acres of grass in Geyserville on Thursday night as part of an invasive weed removal project, according to fire officials.

The burn is scheduled for 6 to 10 p.m. at 22900 River Road.

Smoke will likely be visible from Highway 101 between Healdsburg and Cloverdale, Cal Fire said in a press release.

The burn is part of a vegetation management project that aims to reduce the prevalence of medusa head, an invasive weed, according to the Northern Sonoma County Fire District, which is overseeing the burn with Cal Fire.

