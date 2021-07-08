Subscribe

Prescribed burn set for Thursday night in Geyserville

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 8, 2021, 1:08PM
Updated 4 minutes ago

Firefighters are planning to burn 23 acres of grass in Geyserville on Thursday night as part of an invasive weed removal project, according to fire officials.

The burn is scheduled for 6 to 10 p.m. at 22900 River Road.

Smoke will likely be visible from Highway 101 between Healdsburg and Cloverdale, Cal Fire said in a press release.

The burn is part of a vegetation management project that aims to reduce the prevalence of medusa head, an invasive weed, according to the Northern Sonoma County Fire District, which is overseeing the burn with Cal Fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette