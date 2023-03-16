Prescribed burn to create smoke near Healdsburg, Geyserville

A prescribed burn is expected to create visible smoke Friday near Healdsburg and Geyserville.

The burn is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Modini Preserve, 9500 Pine Flat Road in Healdsburg.

Multiple piles within a 2-acre area will be burned, according to Audubon Canyon Ranch officials. The goal is to reduce downed fuels and the risk of wildfires.

According to Audubon Canyon Ranch officials, there will be “appropriate staffing” and water on site at all times. Necessary measures are in place and the site will be monitored until the effort wraps up.

The preserve covers 3,125 acres with elevation ranges from 400 to 2,800 feet.

Wildlife includes deer, black bears, bobcats and mountain lions, though the site is also a hot spot for bird watching.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi