Prescribed burns near Cazadero to send smoke over Sonoma County

Fire officials warned residents of visible smoke in many parts of Sonoma County due to a series of prescribed burns near Cazadero Tuesday through Thursday.

The 15-acre burns will be held each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at an unnamed ridge west of Magic Mountain Road and south of Kidd Creek, according to a news release from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

Due to the ridge’s location and elevation, smoke may be seen from Windsor to Santa Rosa.

Cal Fire has been conducting burns on the ridge since 2018 to maintain a strategic location to stop or slow an approaching wildfire, according to the release.

People traveling in the area should use caution, they advised.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.