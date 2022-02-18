Subscribe

Prescribed burns planned Saturday through Monday in Jenner Headlands

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 18, 2022, 12:07PM

Sonoma County residents could notice smoke in the area in the next few days from three prescribed burns in the Jenner Headlands beginning Saturday morning, warn fire officials.

The 10-acre burns on the ridge above Magic Mountain Road are planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday.

The burns will be conducted by Cal Fire with assistance from the Monte Rio Fire Protection District. Their goal is to create a shaded fire break that runs for a couple miles along the ridge, said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman.

After the fires are lit, some firefighters will stay on scene overnight to make sure there are no problems, Baxman said.

Once the prescribed fires start burning, the smoke will be visible in the area all day. “It just depends which way the wind blows that day,” Baxman said.

Roger Gass, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said this weekend will be “relatively calm, with little to no wind.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

