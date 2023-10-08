Prescribed burns scheduled for Monday, Tuesday in west Sonoma County

Residents in west Sonoma County could see smoke near Cazadero Monday and Tuesday as fire officials burn about 27 acres of vegetation in two Sonoma Land Trust preserves.

Cal Fire personnel are expecting to conduct the burns at Little Black Mountain and Pole Mountain preserves from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those two days, according to a Sonoma Land Trust news release.

Officials are asking residents who see smoke in those areas on those days to refrain from calling 911. They expect smoke will be “widely” visible since the burn will include 23 acres in the eastern portion of Little Black Mountain preserve and a 3- to 4-acre northern parcel of land in Pole Mountain preserve.

The Little Black Mountain burn will be the first controlled fire to be set in that area since the 1978 Creighton Ridge wildfire, after which the forest experienced dense regrowth, officials said.

The prescribed fire is the latest vegetation management project in the preserve following about 20 years of work thinning the area’s tall grasses, shrubs, and tree branches — both living and dead, according to the news release.

The burn could be rescheduled if weather conditions or air quality do not meet the standards necessary to start the fire. The possible rain could affect the burn, Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay.

