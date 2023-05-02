Smoke may be visible in Sonoma County during a series of pile burns, slated to eliminate about 300 mounds of fuels in Trione-Annadel State Park between Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Valley, that began Tuesday and will continue until June 15, officials said.

The burns will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on days when weather conditions and air quality are conducive to burning, and when there are enough available resources and staff, but there is no set schedule, Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay said Tuesday.

The stacks, compiled by California State Parks, are located on the southeast side of the park in a 60-acre section adjacent to the Bennett Ridge community.

Cal Fire crews have been burning piles in the area since fall 2022. So far, 500 stacks have been burned. There were about 300 to 400 left at the site as of April 7, Clay said.

Our collaboration with @CAStateParks continues at Trione-Annadel State Park where crews are working to reduce fuels that could feed a potential wildfire. So far, over 500 piles at the site have been burned with another 300-400 to go. pic.twitter.com/XqKLVylEhL — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) April 7, 2023

A few trails near the burn area, including Pig Flat Fire Road and Marsh and Ridge trails, may be temporarily closed during burns, according to a news release from the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

Residents close to the park may see some smoke during the burns and some wisps could linger on following days.

🌅Good Morning, Starting today 5/2/2023 possibly into June, weather and conditions permitting, California State Parks... Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

If a parkgoer smells smoke, they are encouraged to limited outdoor activities in the area, according to the release. Anyone near the burn operation needs to be careful due to fire personnel and equipment in the area.

These prescribed burns are part of the State Parks Wildfire and Forest Resilience Program and are meant to reduce fuel loads, improve the habitat and provide other ecological benefits.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.