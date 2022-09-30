Prescribed burns set for Friday in northern Sonoma County

Smoke may be visible from two prescribed burns Friday in northern Sonoma County, fire officials said.

Northern Sonoma County Fire is planning to conduct a pair of burns on the Hillside Ranch property, off Stewart Point-Skaggs Spring Road about halfway between Lake Sonoma and the coast, the agency announced in a Thursday Facebook post.

The two burns will cover a total of about 240 acres. The fire district wants residents to know about the effort so people don’t burden the 911 emergency line with reports.

Assisting Northern Sonoma County Fire will be Cal Fire, North Sonoma Coast Fire District, Gold Ridge Fire District, North Bay Fire, Sonoma County Fire District, Sonoma Valley Fire District, Monte Rio Fire District, Graton Fire District, and South Coast Fire District (Mendocino County).

The burn is being funded by a County of Sonoma Vegetation Management Program grant awarded to the Northern Sonoma County Fire District in 2021.

Fire officials call prescribed burns an important way to reduce fuel loads, lowering the intensity of future wildfires.