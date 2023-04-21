Two prescribed burns by Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Fire Forward will take place over the next few days in eastern Sonoma County and Healdsburg.

The first burn is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Monan’s Rill Community near St. Helena Road in eastern Sonoma County. Fifteen piles will be burned, intended to reduce downed fuels and wildfire risk, according to Audubon Canyon Ranch officials.

The second burn is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Modini Preserve, 9500 Pine Flat Road in Healdsburg.

Multiple piles there will be burned in an area smaller than 1 acre on the property, which will reduce downed fuels following hazard tree removal.

According to Audubon Canyon Ranch, there will be appropriate staffing at the burns at all times, equipped with all necessary protective equipment. The burn areas will be monitored until they are out.

For more information on Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Modini Preserve, go to pdne.ws/3N8avAu.

To learn more about Fire Forward, go to pdne.ws/3Ak3wNf.