Residents near Cloverdale could see smoke to the west of the city Tuesday as the Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District carries out multiple prescribed pile burns at Porterfield Creek Trail Open Space, according to the city of Cloverdale.

Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District personnel have been thinning woody material in the area and adding it into piles for the past several months.

The burn was scheduled to start Tuesday morning and last throughout the day, possibly extending into Wednesday, according to a news release from the Cloverdale Police Department.

Porterfield Creek Trail will remain open, though some portions of the Open Space will be closed, such as the 3 Bridges trail, according to the release.

Parkgoers may see or smell smoke in the area during the burn.

The burn is being conducted to reduce surface and “ladder” fuels to help protect adjacent communities and the park’s natural resources, such as native trees, according to the release.

The Cloverdale Fire Protection District will assist with the burn.

