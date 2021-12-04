Prescribed burns underway in west Sonoma County on Friday through Sunday

Cal Fire crews and partner agencies are conducting a two-day prescribed burn in west Sonoma County to reinforce a strategic fuel break atop a ridge line near Cazadero.

The planned fire was one of two in the western part of the county expected to send up smoke visible to people in surrounding areas over the next three days.

One was scheduled to scorch about 4 acres at the Occidental Arts & Ecology Center, though conditions were so damp Friday that the burn was postponed until Sunday between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

A much larger operation covering as much as 30 acres on the Jenner Headlands Preserve was planned for an unnamed ridge line west of Cazadero Highway and south of Kidd Creek.

Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nichols described that burn as a critical defensive line for future wildfires in the area.

The so-called “Magic” prescribed burn got underway Friday morning along the same ridge used to stop the 1978 Creighton fire, which burned 110,000 acres before it was out, Nichols said.

The fuel break was long maintained by Cal Fire hand crews that are no longer available.

But Cal Fire crews, when able, have burned “little pieces here and there over the years” since 2018 to try to reinforce the fire stop there, said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville.

They expected to burn again Saturday, working with the Wildlands Conservancy, which manages the 5,630-acre preserve, and Monte Rio Fire, though the excessive dampness of the weather might limit acreage covered, Turbeville said.

Nichols said wildfires through the region commonly burn north to south down ridgelines that allow for fast expansion, making the fuel break targeted this weekend a critical one.

“We have the fire history there to show that’s an ongoing problem,” he said.

Nichols said October rains that saturated the landscape and reduced the wildfire threat around the region have allowed Cal Fire to focus unexpected time and effort on critical fuels management projects in recent weeks, including several prescribed fires on the coast, in conjunction with California State Parks personnel.

They included burns last month at Salt Point and Fort Ross state parks, and at Austin Creek State Recreation Area, he said.

California Conservation Corps hand crews also have been cutting down ladder fuels in other strategically important areas for later burning, including along Meyers Grade Road and Fort Ross Road.

