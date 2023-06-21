Three prescribed burns are planned this week in Sonoma County, including one that will close Shiloh Ranch Regional Park on Wednesday.

The others are likely to send smoke into the air and be visible from Highway 12 on Friday through Sunday.

Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Fire Forward program will burn about 6 1/2 acres of grassland near the pond on the east side of Shiloh Ranch Park, in partnership with Regional Parks, Park Program Supervisor Brook Edwards said.

On Friday and Sunday, Fire Forward will work with the Sonoma Land Trust to burn about 35 acres of oak savanna across Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Bouverie Preserve and the land trust’s adjacent Glen Ranch Preserve on Highway 12 in Glen Ellen, Audubon Canyon Ranch spokesperson Wendy Coy said.

The Good Fire Alliance, the Sonoma Valley Wildlands Collaborative, Cal Fire, and Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue Authority also will assist.

The Collaborative, of which Audubon Canyon Ranch and Sonoma Land Trust are members, collectively owns and manages 18,000 acres across the Sonoma Valley landscape, using prescribed fire to promote native habitat and inhibit wildfire.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.