Prescribed pile burns at Trione-Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa prompt smoke warning

A series of prescribed pile burns at Trione-Annadel State Park will take place Thursday and Friday, prompting a warning from fire officials of possible smoke over parts of Santa Rosa.

The burns, led by the California Department of Forestry and Cal Fire, with cooperation from California State Parks, are on the northern edge of Sonoma Valley including portions of Two Quarry Fire Road and Marsh Trail, which may be temporarily closed due to the fires.

Thursday’s burn started at 11 a.m. and was set to end around 3 p.m., according to Aaron Loscar, a fire captain with Cal Fire. Friday’s hours are yet to be determined.

Firefighters will likely continue to monitor the burn piles, which may be emitting smoke but not fire, until mid-next week, Cal Fire officials said.

Santa Rosa Fire Department warned that Oakmont and East Santa Rosa residents will likely see smoke from the burns.

Prescribed Pile Burning Operations Planned at Trione-Annadel State Park today (Thurs 12/9) & tomorrow (Fri 12/10) with @CALFIRELNU & State Parks. The burning will take place on Marsh Trail & Two Quarry Fire Road. Resident in the Oakmont/East Santa Rosa area will likely see smoke. pic.twitter.com/XD7hWCZxEl — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) December 9, 2021

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.