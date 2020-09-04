President Trump moves to cut federal funding from Democratic cities

President Donald Trump has directed federal officials to find ways to cut funding to a string of cities controlled by Democrats, citing violence amid protests against systemic racism in policing, a move that threatens billions of dollars for many of the country’s largest urban hubs as the president makes the unrest a centerpiece of his reelection campaign.

Trump laid out the directive in a memo, released Wednesday, to Russell T. Vought, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Attorney General William Barr. It accuses state and local officials of abdicating their duties.

“Anarchy has recently beset some of our states and cities,” Trump wrote in the memo, mentioning a few cities specifically: Portland, Oregon; Washington; Seattle; and the president’s birth city, New York. “My administration will not allow federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones.”

With polls showing him trailing his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump has tried to shift the public’s attention away from his administration’s failed response to the coronavirus pandemic and to what he depicts as out-of-control crime in New York and other cities. He has seized on an uptick in crime and has tried to blame it on local Democratic leaders.

The president has repeatedly sought to paint cities as hellscapes that only he can save, regardless of how limited the violent outbreaks have been during broader protests against acts of brutality by police officers against Black people.

The memo, titled, “Reviewing Funding to State and Local Government Recipients That Are Permitting Anarchy, Violence and Destruction in American Cities” and was first reported by The New York Post, ratchets up Trump’s argument. But the move is almost certain to face legal challenges, and Democrats and city officials reacted furiously. Officials in New York said they were reviewing their legal options.

Bill Neidhardt, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York, said on Twitter: “As much as Donald Trump wants New York City to drop dead, we will never let this stand. This has nothing to do with ‘law and order’. This is a racist campaign stunt out of the Oval Office to attack millions of people of color.”

An effort by Trump to curtail funding to so-called sanctuary cities was challenged in court, but a federal appeals court ruled this year that the administration was within its rights to withhold the money.

The memo appeared to be a dagger aimed squarely at New York, where de Blasio and the state’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, both Democrats, have been critical of the federal response to the coronavirus. The memo went on at length about the recent rise in crime in New York City, and de Blasio’s recent agreement to cut $1 billion in funding to the New York Police Department.

“To ensure that federal funds are neither unduly wasted nor spent in a manner that directly violates our government’s promise to protect life, liberty and property, it is imperative that the federal government review the use of federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America’s cities,” the memo said.

It gives Barr 14 days to identify “anarchist jurisdictions” where officials have “permitted violence and the destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures,” although it does not specify particular cities.

Vought has 30 days to direct “heads of agencies on restricting eligibility of or otherwise disfavoring, to the maximum extent permitted by law, anarchist jurisdictions in the receipt of federal grants,” according to the memo.

Among the factors that Barr is to consider in determining such jurisdictions are “whether a jurisdiction forbids the police force from intervening to restore order amid widespread or sustained violence or destruction,” whether a jurisdiction has pulled back law enforcement after being prevented access to a certain area and “whether a jurisdiction disempowers or defunds police departments.”

The revelation that Trump was considering such a move came hours after the New York Police Department released data showing that the surge in gun violence that has rattled the city this summer and intensified the debate over policing had continued at an alarming rate in August. Shootings more than doubled last month compared with August 2019, and murders rose nearly 50%, the police said.

The August numbers reflected a trend that many U.S. cities are contending with in a year that is already defined by a pandemic and civil unrest: a sharp rise in gun violence, murders and other crimes that has public officials grasping for explanations and scrambling to respond.

A furious Cuomo, in an evening conference call with reporters, said the president’s letter was “another attempt to kill New York City,” where the president was long a resident and developer before officially moving to Florida last year. “Everything that he could possibly do in his power to hurt New York City he has done,” Cuomo said, adding: “The best thing he did for New York City was leave. Good riddance. Let him go to Florida. Be careful not to get COVID.”

Cuomo derided the president as thinking he was “a king.”

“It’s cheap, it’s political, it’s gratuitous, and it’s illegal,” the governor said of the memo. Trump, he said, “better have an army if he thinks he’s going to walk down the street in New York.”

Violent crime always increases in the summer, but the rise has been extreme in New York this year. Since May, the city has recorded 791 shootings, an increase of more than 140 compared with the same period last year. The 180 murders recorded from May to August is more than 50% above the same period in 2019.

In August alone, there were 242 shootings New York, compared with 91 the same month last year, and the number of murders rose to 53 from 36. As a result, the city surpassed 1,000 shootings before Labor Day, making it the worst year for gun violence since 2015, with four months left to go.

Asked Wednesday about the rise in shootings, de Blasio said the city was dealing with a “perfect storm” and suggested that the pandemic was partly to blame.

“We know that with the entire society on hold for months, all sorts of things got set in motion that were truly unusual,” he said.