President Trump’s closing argument on coronavirus clashes with science, and voters’ lives

As an immense new surge in coronavirus cases sweeps the country, President Donald Trump is closing his reelection campaign by pleading with voters to ignore the evidence of a calamity unfolding before their eyes and trust his word that the disease is already disappearing as a threat to their personal health and economic well-being.

The president has continued to declare before large and largely maskless crowds that the virus is vanishing, even as case counts soar, fatalities climb, the stock market dips, and a fresh outbreak grips the staff of Vice President Mike Pence. Hopping from one state to the next, he has made a personal mantra out of declaring that the country is “rounding the corner.”

Trump has attacked Democratic governors and other local officials for keeping public health restrictions in place, denouncing them as needless restraints on the economy. And venting self-pity, the president has been describing the pandemic as a political hindrance inflicted on him by a familiar adversary.

“With the fake news, everything is COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID,” Trump complained at a rally in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday, chiding the news media and pointing to his own recovery from the illness to downplay its gravity: “I had it. Here I am, right?”

Earlier the same day, Trump ridiculed the notion that the virus was spreading rapidly again, falsely telling a crowd in Lansing, Michigan, that the reported “spike in cases” was merely a reflection of increased testing. The 74-year-old president pointed to his teenage son, who was diagnosed with the virus earlier this month, to suggest that many of those cases were of only trivial concern.

“Do you ever notice, they don’t use the word ‘death,’ they use the word ‘cases’?” Trump said. “Like, Barron Trump is a case. He has sniffles. He was sniffling. One Kleenex, that’s all he needed, and he was better. But he’s a case.”

As a political matter, the president’s approach amounts to an Obi-Wan-like attempt to wave his hand before the electorate and convince voters that they are not experiencing a pandemic that is tearing through their neighborhoods and filling hospitals. His determination to brush aside the ongoing crisis as a campaign issue has become the defining choice of his bid for a second term and the core of his message throughout the campaign’s endgame.

There is considerable evidence it is not working. The stock market, long the focal point of Trump’s cheerleading efforts, plunged by more than 900 points Wednesday, suffering its worst drop in months as investors grappled with the mounting disruptions wrought by the pandemic. Polling and interviews with voters show that most are not inclined to trust Trump’s sunny forecast.

Trump’s description of the disease is ungrounded in fact, and his theory of countering it has clashed with the preferences of medical officials at every level of government. The country has reported more than 8.8 million cases of the coronavirus, including a 39% increase in new cases over the last 14 days. More than 227,000 Americans have perished from the disease.

In Bullhead City, Arizona, on Wednesday, Trump promised voters that a vaccine would be available “momentarily,” though scientists and pharmaceutical companies say no such breakthrough is assured.

In the states Trump is visiting, his presence can stir as much anxiety as excitement, as voters fear the impact of large public gatherings.

Allison Drennan, an independent voter from Gastonia, North Carolina, said she was voting for Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, in part because of Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus. Last week, she was dismayed to see that Trump was holding a rally in her area, because it had the potential to help spread the disease.

“I think it’s a huge mistake,” Drennan, 29, said of the rally, citing specific details about the local impact of the pandemic. “We have 77 people in our hospitals in Gastonia with COVID already. I’ve decided I’m going to self-isolate to the extent that I can for the next two weeks.”

The numbers in North Carolina support her inclination toward caution. While the state has managed to keep the disease more contained than some other large states, its average daily case count has risen by 13% over the last two weeks. There have been more than 266,000 cases in the state, with a death toll of 4,269 as of Wednesday afternoon.

For Ashley Narten, 37, of Minocqua, Wisconsin, the resurgence of the virus was an all-too-immediate concern. Narten lost her job as a waitress for five months this year when her restaurant cut back shifts. When she finally went back to work in September, she got the virus herself.