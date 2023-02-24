5. Bruce Springsteen’s music served as a soundtrack for my family’s road trips, so I’ve been a lifelong fan. And yet I’m set to fully miss his first E-Street tour in six years, including the December swing through San Francisco. So, for those of you in the Bay Area who are going, I look forward to hearing about it!

4. As pets go, I’m a sucker for dogs, having grown up with a golden retriever and black lab as best buddies. But a few years back, I got adopted by a neighborhood cat. She’s great. She puts up with my long hours, she has sharper soccer skills and hunting prowess than me at this point, and she abides the dogs that come and go at our place with mild amusement even as I’m head over heels.

3. I was raised in a family where everyone, including my mom, a former ballerina, played soccer. My dad was a UCLA goalkeeper who’d cross paths with the Wizard of Westwood, the school’s legendary basketball coach John Wooden, during his track workouts.One of my favorite memories as a soccer player, though, comes from the stands. I was in the Rose Bowl’s record crowd of 90,185 on July 10, 1999 to see defender Brandi Chastain score her penalty kick to seal the Women’s World Cup title. I was so nervous I don’t remember opening my eyes until the iconic celebration was underway.

2. In all that time outdoors, I have one piece of advice: carry your shoes across streams, or better yet, wear them. Deep in the Colorado back-country years ago, in a feat of epic stupidity, I opted to keep my shoes dry for the day by tossing them to the far bank. One ended up in the middle of the rushing current and was quickly swept out of sight. A well-placed eddy and my alert friends saved me from a long, shoeless trek out.

1. Outside of work, I like to spend my time outdoors with friends and family, hiking, skiing, biking, hunting, fishing and gardening.

Today, we introduce you to Brett Wilkison, our deputy editor.

In my family, getting the news has often been worth a long walk.

For my paternal grandfather, a career cultural attaché with the U.S. State Department, who even in his retirement would sport a blazer and vest on visits to our one-stoplight ranch town on California’s Central Coast, that meant a 2-mile round trip to the country liquor store, which also sold big bags of pet food, a dusty lineup of cigarettes and rows of rawhide work gloves.

He’d set out on foot down our long dirt driveway early in the morning, past the fruit trees that fed my brother and me in the summer and the sandy horse corals and unlit hay barns patrolled by feral cats.

He’d return an hour later with an armload of newspapers. Then, over coffee, he would line them up and read through each, savoring the coverage of foreign affairs and tennis, a sport he loved and played into his 90s.

The impression left on me, the oldest son of an Air Force captain-turned-farmworker attorney (dad) and a union representative-turned-county personnel analyst (mom), was twofold: this was a fine and obligatory way to keep up with what was going on in the world.

I got my first taste of journalism in high school, when a history teacher at our large public campus in Arroyo Grande took on a side class with a bunch of us who wanted to put out a paper of our own.

We reported on school news, but I also remember us looking outward, beyond our classrooms and athletic fields. What caught my interest at the time were a pair of huge spills tied to Unocal, a giant in the region’s storied oil industry.

One of the disasters was just a bumpy bike ride from my family’s Nipomo home, on a mesa formed by ancient sand drifts, above the sculpted dunes of Guadalupe. There, pipeline leaks over decades had allowed millions of gallons of diluent, a thinning agent used in refineries, to seep beneath the beach floor.

My maternal grandfather had been an oilman for Unocal in the 1930s before owning a small service station in downtown San Luis Obispo for decades.

By the time I came around, the industry’s toxic legacy led the news, and I tried my hand writing about it in our school paper.

Our coverage also spotlighted a second spill that surfaced at the time, in Avila Beach, 10 miles to the north, where nearly the entire town would be dug up and rebuilt to do away with oil-fouled sand. (Meanwhile, the cleanup in Guadalupe grinds on.)

It was a long walk of my own, though, about a decade later, in my mid-20s, that set me on the path of a working journalist.

By then, I’d held a grab bag of jobs while in and out of college: coaching youth soccer camps, running the harvest at my uncle’s cherry orchard in northwestern Montana, flipping pancakes for rafters on the Snake River outside Jackson Hole and writing grants and newsletters for a San Luis Obispo-based land trust working to restore the same dunes and waterways affected by those oil spills.

That led to work with the state Coastal Conservancy’s now-defunct magazine, Coast & Ocean, and the publishing team behind the agency’s lineup of guidebooks, including one I helped edit for wheelchair riders in the Bay Area.

When that project wrapped up, two friends and I boarded a Greyhound bus bound for the Mexico border.

Over the next five months, we’d walked our way to Canada along the spine of the Rocky Mountains. With several other hikers we met along the way, we gazed on herds of hundreds of elk in Colorado’s alpine meadows, bumped wild mustangs in Wyoming’s Red Desert, crossed paths with grizzly bears in Montana and endured thunderstorms so near and violent they rattled around in our heads long after playing out in the sky.

At the end of the journey, months later, I landed one of the reporting internships at Colorado-based High Country News, where I doubled back on the hiking trip in a way, covering stories about fights over water, wildlife and public lands in the American West.

That experience has helped me navigate a defining arc of my career: covering the advancing climate crisis and its unequal fallout on people and places, including us here in the North Bay and on the North Coast.

And if that was my initiation in journalism, then my boot camp was two years of graduate school back at UC Berkeley and my first newspaper gig in the Central Valley, in Visalia.