The Hawaii Community Foundation has established a Maui County Strong Fund to support communities affected by the wildfires in Maui County.

Lahaina, a historic town on Maui's western coast, has been devastated by a wildfire, and normally I’d feel a pang of sympathy for a faraway tragedy, but this hits home for me.

I’m an outsider who had the good fortune of living on Maui for two years while working for the Maui News in the mid-2000s. I was a frequent visitor to Lahaina, where I covered sports events at Lahainaluna High School, and one EA Sports Maui Classic, a college basketball tournament where seven teams from the mainland and Hawaii’s Chaminade played at the Lahaina Civic Center.

I remember the crowds watching football games at Lahainaluna High School in Lahaina were raucous and lively. Former players, alumni and parents all gathered to cheer on their team with so much pride.

The people of Lahaina, like Maui and Hawaii, are big on family, and these multigenerational weekly get-togethers are an integral part of the social fabric.

I once wrote a story about a rugby club there and its mission of bringing locals together to celebrate a sport popular among Pacific Islanders, with native Hawaiians, Tongans and Samoans all coming together to play the game they love.

And Lahaina’s Canoe Club, while not a powerhouse, is big part of the town’s commitment to learning about and participating in Hawaii’s cultural traditions, with teams that range from children to adults. It was also the first canoe club founded on the west side of Maui. Those races, some of which are run at Hanakao’o Park in Lahaina, are huge part of Hawaiian social life, with summer Saturdays dominated by the events.

Like anyone moving to an island paradise, I used my off hours to explore with my family. I was nervous at first about moving so far away from my home state California, but after a few months adjusting to the island lifestyle, my family and I enjoyed the free public pools, free public transit and the numerous beaches along with visits “upcountry,” that the settled side of Haleakala, Maui’s shield volcano that tops out at 10,023 feet. And of course, the marvelous beaches, shops and restaurants of Lahaina.

We lived in a small one-bedroom apartment in Wailuku, which is a 40-minute drive south then west to Lahaina.

The first part of the drive went through sugar cane fields and grassy plains on Honoapiilani Highway, and once you got to the north part of Kihei, you hit the westbound stretch of the highway with views of Maalaea Bay, sometimes with blue whales jumping out of the water. Then, you’d turn and follow the coast to Lahaina. The town has beautiful beaches on the west side, and a long sloping grassy plain to the east rising up to green coastal mountains that make up the West Maui Natural Area Reserve.

The fire had plenty of fuel, and thanks to Hurricane Dora, plenty of wind to push it west fast.

I would often take my family to Lahaina to shop and eat at the Front Street businesses. Cheeseburger in Paradise was a must visit, of course. Whaler’s Locker was a hilarious, kitschy store to pick up touristy trinkets. I loved the eclectic collection of art galleries. My children climbed the massive banyan tree at Lahaina Banyan Court with their friends, and played in the grassy area near Lahaina Heritage Museum.

I remember taking my in-laws out for a dinner there, and occasionally, I took my kids snorkeling at Kamehameha Iki Park, Napili Bay and Mala Wharf looking for their favorite creature, a sea cucumber, or maybe have a turtle pass by.

We picnicked at Launiupoko Beach Park. It’s a natural marvel, with grass right up to the sand and shady trees to escape to when the sun gets too much. My kids loved to play in the sand and we’d wait for dusk and a chance to catch the elusive “Green Flash” phenomenon, a momentary smudge of green resulting from atmospheric refraction visible just the sun at the very tail end of sunset.

In other words, living in Maui was exactly like you’d imagine it to be.

And now part of it is gone.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://maps.pressdemocrat.com/wildfire/?lat=20.822875478868443&lon=-156.46865844726565&z=10">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Lahaina was more than just a quaint tourist town on a gorgeous stretch of Maui. It was the former capital. It was named the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii by King Kamehameha until the designation was moved to Honolulu in 1845. There are kings and queens of Hawai’i buried in the Waine’e cemetery of Waiola Church. The church was among historic landmarks, like the Pioneer Inn, that have been completely destroyed.

That banyan tree my kids and their friends played on and around, was planted in 1873. It’s still standing, but badly burned and its survival is uncertain.

I can’t stress enough that I was an outsider privileged enough to live on the 727-square mile island known as the Valley Isle and named after a Polynesian demigod.

But friends whose families have been on Maui for generations took time to explain to my family and me the historical and cultural significance of Lahaina to native Hawaiians. This is a loss that will be felt within the 9.29 square miles that make up that town and beyond for decades. The loss of the historical wood buildings on Front Street alone will alter the landscape of Lahaina forever.

I can’t overstate the devastating loss to the historical town and to Maui. At least 67 people are dead and over 200 structures have been scorched by the fire that’s 80% contained.

The town’s core is laid to waste.

I won’t pretend to be a native Hawaiian, but my heart goes out to the town’s residents. As locals like to say, “Maui no ka oi,” which means “Maui is the best.” I offer my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and my heartfelt wish for a speedy recovery for the town.

Tom Sepulveda is a copy editor for The Press Democrat. Reach him at tom.sepulveda@pressdemocrat.com