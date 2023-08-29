Richard A. Green, the veteran journalist who 2½ years ago was named executive editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer of its parent company, Sonoma Media Investments, is leaving the company.

After arriving in Sonoma County from The Louisville Courier Journal, the 58-year-old Green is now headed back to Kentucky. He is joining The McClatchy Company as executive editor of the Lexington Herald-Leader and central region editor for Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Green’s last day at SMI will be Sept. 8.

The move will return him to the Bluegrass State, “and closer proximity to his extended family” in the Midwest, said Eric Johnston, CEO of Sonoma Media Investments. He announced the departure to the company Monday.

While sorry to lose a dedicated leader, Johnston said he was glad that Green will “continue to work in the field he loves, in a place he knows so well and serve his community through journalism.”

McClatchy, a privately owned company, publishes more than 30 newspapers around the country, including the Herald-Leader, Sacramento Bee and Modesto Bee.

“This is an incredibly bittersweet day for me,” Green said Monday. “When I arrived in Sonoma County 30 months ago, I fully intended this to be the final stop in my career.”

He was drawn to the North Bay not only for its natural beauty and the people who live and work there, he said, “but also because I treasure The Press Democrat and the role it plays across Wine Country.

“There are so very few news organizations like it in the country these days, and it’s been the honor of my career to be here and lead this talented team.”

Green frequently exhorted editors and reporters to think in terms of “Big J” – short for Big Journalism: the stories and ideas that made a difference in the community.

In the nine months he worked with Green, said Johnston, “he’s proved to be one of most passionate, ‘Big J’ editors I’ve ever worked with. He walked the walk.”

During the search for Green’s replacement, senior news director John D'Anna will serve as interim executive editor. Johnston said. Annika Toernqvist, the company’s chief digital officer, also “will be directly supporting the daily and weekly newsrooms through this transition,” he added.

D’Anna described himself as “truly humbled to be following in the footsteps of Rick Green, who has been a tremendous mentor and friend these past two years. I look forward to working with our amazingly talented staff to keep producing the finest in local daily journalism for our readers in Sonoma and Napa counties and beyond.”

Green came to The Press Democrat from The Courier Journal, whose newsroom he guided to a 2020 Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the more than 650 eleventh-hour pardons and commutations issued by outgoing Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in December 2019.

Under Green’s leadership, The Press Democrat was named the best paper of its size in the state in 2022, earning the top award for general excellence by judges for the California News Publishers Association.

“The class of California daily journalism,” read the judge’s citation for general excellence. The newspaper and its website hauled in 41 CNPA awards, including 15 other top honors for investigative and breaking-news reporting, coverage of local government, the environment, agriculture and youth and education.

A year earlier, with Green at the helm, the Press Democrat won 51 CNPA awards, with 16 top awards that included the top honors for public service and investigative reporting.

SMI has not been immune, during Green’s tenure, to the fiscal volatility afflicting the media landscape. In April 2022, the company closed The Press Democrat’s Rohnert Park printing facility. That cost-cutting measure resulted in 42 local employees losing their jobs.

The newspaper is now printed in Fremont, 85 miles south of Santa Rosa.

In April, Sonoma Media Investments announced the elimination of another 20 jobs, eight of which were vacant at the time.

Even in the midst of that belt-tightening, said Johnston, “From ownership on down, there has been a dedication” at SMI “toward maintaining strong community journalism resources, and that has not always been easy to do.

“I think Rick has navigated those challenges really, really well.”

Green succeeded Catherine Barnett, who had worked at The Press Democrat for 44 years, the last 21 as executive editor. In 2018, under her leadership, the newspaper won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the deadly wildfires of 2017.

“Be assured that Cathy and I share the same unflinching commitment to fair and fearless journalism of consequence,” Green told readers at the start of his Press Democrat tenure. “It’s been my North Star since age 15 when I started writing for my hometown newspaper back in east-central Ohio as a high school sophomore.”

Looking back on his 30 months in Santa Rosa on Monday, Green said:

“We’ve told important stories, protected some of our most vulnerable who had no other advocate and held those in power accountable for their actions. I’ll miss this team, this newsroom and the stunning beauty that defines Sonoma County. I have nothing but gratitude for this chapter – personally and professionally – in my life.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.