Press Democrat named best newspaper of its size in California journalism contest

“The class of daily journalism”’ judges wrote, while awarding the newspaper top honors for investigative reporting, coverage of local government, agriculture, the environment, feature story, in-depth reporting, plus news, sports and feature photojournalism.|
BRETT WILKISON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 26, 2023, 12:26PM
Updated 14 hours ago

The Press Democrat was named the best newspaper of its size in California, earning the top award for general excellence this month in the state’s largest journalism contest.

In addition, The Press Democrat won 15 other top honors for investigative and breaking-news reporting, coverage of local government, the environment, agriculture and youth and education.

“The class of California daily journalism,” read the judge’s citation for general excellence, which grades newspapers not only on their journalistic content, but also on their overall design, presentation and advertising excellence.

The Press Democrat was recognized as best in class among papers with 15,000 to 50,000 print subscribers — a category that includes all but a handful of the largest metro papers and the state’s smaller dailies.

Overall, the newspaper and its website, pressdemocrat.com, won 41 awards for print and digital journalism in the annual contest, which is organized by the California News Publishers Association, the state’s largest media trade group.

Among those honors, the newspaper received the top two of the three awards given for investigative reporting in its circulation division.

Reporter Andrew Graham and watchdog columnist Marisa Endicott won for their 11-part series on the flawed Fire Victim Trust set up by Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to compensate survivors of the 2017 North Bay firestorm and other wildfires tied to the utility.

Reporter Alana Minkler and photographer Beth Schlanker won top awards for their enterprise series on the Yuki tribe of Northern California’s long fight for recognition and justice, culminating with the name change last year of the University of California’s San Francisco-based law school.

The Press Democrat’s monthlong, special coverage of the 5-year anniversary of the 2017 North Bay firestorm won the top honor for in-depth reporting among papers of its size.

“The scope and sweep of this reporting, and the stories it reveals, is apt and fitting for a newsroom that won a Pulitzer for coverage of the original event five years before,” judges wrote. “Just as the community it covers rebuilt, The Press Democrat has not gone anywhere and indeed is setting the bar for excellence in community journalism for California.”

Four of the 16 first place awards, for breaking news reporting, coverage of local government, news and feature photo, were for digital journalism judged against work by the largest news organizations in the state.

In that same field, the newspaper’s coverage of the sexual harassment and retaliation scandal at Sonoma State University and resignation of campus president Judy Sakaki earned the second place award for public service journalism, one of the most prestigious honors.

“Excellent example of dogged reporting that combines material from public records requests, interviews, public statements and other information sources,” read the judge’s citation. “The hits just kept coming from The Press Democrat staff.”

Richard A. Green, executive editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer for its parent company, Sonoma Media Investments, said the recognition reflects the entire staff’s dedication to serving the community.

“I’ve always said we don’t do this for the awards, but it’s always nice when hard work of our staff is recognized by our peers in the industry,” Green said. “Our goal is first and foremost to serve our readers with quality, high-impact journalism, and to have that journalism honored as the best in our class in all of California is truly special. ”

Overall, Sonoma Media Investment publications won 77 awards in the contest.

The honors, announced over two weeks this month, recognized journalism published in 2022.

In most categories, entries were judged against work produced by daily newspapers in California with 15,000 to 50,000 subscribers. In others, including digital and open entries, the work was judged against the largest media outlets in the state.

Senior reporter Mary Callahan won the top award for environmental reporting by circulation division — and two of the three awards in that category — for stories on the rising menace of megafloods in the new climate era and the protracted struggle over logging of century-old redwoods on state land in Mendocino County.

Northern Sonoma County Fire captain Carlos Mendez stands lookout as firefighter make access to the Geyser fire, located at the very top of Geyser Peak above Alexander Valley, during a windstorm with gusts near 80 mph, early Saturday morning, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Senior photojournalist Kent Porter took home the top two awards for news and sports feature photos by circulation division, as well as the top two news and feature photo awards in the digital division.

The Press Democrat’s features team also swept all three awards in its circulation division for inside page design and layout.

The 16 first-place awards include:

General excellence, for two consecutive issues of The Press Democrat (Sept. 3-4) that showcased incisive investigative reporting — on the history of racist real estate covenants and their harmful legacy — with breaking news coverage of a deputy’s fatal shooting of a farmworker; features on the region’s signature wine industry; bread-and-butter reporting on local businesses, sports and government; and special section coverage celebrating the region’s diverse Latino community. Judges based their decision on general news coverage, local news coverage; opinion pages; quality of writing; headlines; use of photography, graphics and other artwork; advertising design and layout, and copywriting; and graphic design and typography.

Breaking news (digital division), for coverage of a sheriff’s deputy’s fatal shooting of migrant worker David Pelaez-Chavez, reported by Andrew Graham, Colin Atagi, Nashelly Chavez, Alana Minkler, Phil Barber and Matt Pera.

“Excellent coverage on this from first story to last,” the judges wrote.

Coverage of local government (digital division), for Paulina Pineda’s story, “A refuge postponed: How a ‘vocal minority’ stalled plans for a long-sought Roseland park,” with photos by Chad Surmick and Beth Schlanker.

Coverage of youth and education, for reporter Kaylee Tornay’s chronicle of the pandemic setbacks endured by Sonoma County students and efforts to catch up, with photos by Christopher Chung.

News photo, for Kent Porter’s image of a firefighter at work in a midwinter wildfire on the flank of Geyser Peak in northeastern Sonoma County.

Northern Sonoma County Fire captain Carlos Mendez stands lookout as firefighter make access to the Geyser fire, located at the very top of Geyser Peak above Alexander Valley, during a windstorm with gusts near 80 mph, early Saturday morning, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Coverage of the environment, for Mary Callahan’s look at the specter of even greater floods in California’s future, and how those warnings resonate in Sonoma County.

Enterprise news, for Alana Minkler’s stories on the plight of the Yuki tribe and their campaign for recognition and redress. The reporting helped spur state legislation to amplify Yuki voices in moves to address historical traumas inflicted on their tribe.

Feature photo, for Christopher Chung’s shot of dunk-tank action at Santa Rosa United Soccer Club’s Fall Festival.

Leone Fontana, 4, dunks his dad, Jordan Fontana in the dunk tank at Santa Rosa United Soccer Club’s Fall Festival in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Investigative reporting, for Andrew Graham and Marisa Endicott’s series on the troubled PG&E Fire Victim Trust.

“These stories successfully pull back the curtain on how and why fire victims were not receiving compensation in a timely way,” read the judge’s citation. “The reporters clearly and impressively explained the complex financial workings of the trust and those responsible for overseeing and dispersing it.”

Inside section design, for Antonie Boessenkool and Jonathan Byrd’s “Sounds of Bond” feature and page layout. “Typography beautifully integrated with images, and excellent use of photography,” the judge wrote.

Sports feature photo, for Kent Porter’s layered shot of a decisive point in a volleyball title game between Windsor and Maria Carrillo high schools.

From left, Maria Carrillo’s Sophia Niehage, Luka Amand and Sophia Heller react after winning the third set against Windsor, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Windsor beat the Puma’s in five sets to take the NBL Oak league title. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

In-depth reporting, for team coverage marking the five-year anniversary of the 2017 fires, including nearly 30 stories, hundreds of photos, dozens of videos and a half-dozen podcast episodes. Together, the coverage aimed to be a mosaic that explained how the fires changed us and how the repercussions are still etched in our community’s DNA. Reporters Phil Barber, Mary Callahan, Martin Espinoza, Kerry Benefield, Austin Murphy, Paulina Pineda, Andrew Graham and Marisa Endicott led coverage, with contributions from the entire photojournalism, web production, print design and editing team.

Feature photo (digital division), for Kent Porter’s image of a ballet folklorico performer.

Andrea Morales, 14, of the Ballet-Folklorico Netzahualcoyotl, performs during the unveiling of The Marylou Lowrider Project, a Santa Rosa Police Department patrol car dedicated to Marylou Armer, Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Coverage of business and the economy, by Marisa Endicott, for her stories on the demise of recycling centers statewide and the impact in the North Bay.

Agricultural reporting, for stories by Andrew Graham, Marisa Endicott and Bill Swindell on the struggles of North Coast cannabis growers six years after legalization.

News photo (digital division), for Kent Porter’s shot of the nighttime response to a wildfire in western Sonoma County. “Dramatic light illustrates the scene very well,” read the judge’s citation. “A keeper.”

Personnel aboard Sonoma County Sheriff's Henry 1 helicopter use a spotlight to lead Monte Rio and Cal Fire firefighters in to the Terrace fire, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Initial reports after crews gained access put the fire at about one acre. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

The 15 second-place awards include:

Investigative reporting (open division), for Marisa Endicott and Andrew Graham’s stories on the Fire Victim Trust.

Enterprise news (open division) for Alana Minkler’s stories on the Yuki people and their efforts to right historical injustices, with Beth Schlanker’s photos.

(From left) Otaka Redhawk, Eliste Reeves and Edwina Lincoln, all members of the Yuki tribe in Covelo, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Public service journalism (digital) and investigative reporting for leading coverage of the sexual harassment and retaliation scandal at Sonoma State that began with The Press Democrat breaking news in April 2022 of a secret $600,000 settlement paid to a former top SSU administrator. Reporters Kaylee Tornay, Martin Espinoza and Marisa Endicott led coverage, with contributions from Andrew Graham and Austin Murphy.

“Turning around a story of this magnitude in two days is an impressive feat, as is the ability to turn around 40 stories in the following two months,” the judge wrote. “Coordinating dozens of interviews and poring over thousands of documents, the team was able to effectively convey the shocking details behind a power couple’s fall from grace.”

Photo story, by Christopher Chung, for his essay on the last run of The Press Democrat’s storied print plant in Rohnert Park, which closed in April 2022. “Captured the heroes of the press in their final hours with great humanity and left no detail of the wonders of a press room undocumented. Bravo!” wrote the judge.

Mike Johnston, right, and Anthony Munger fix a tear before restarting the press at the Press Democrat printing facility in Rohnert Park on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Health coverage (digital division), for Kerry Benefield’s story on the failures of California’s death with dignity law for a Santa Rosa woman and the deep grief of her husband. “This is a beautifully written, moving piece that shows the gaps in California's system for medically assisted dying,” the judge wrote. “As the best stories do, this one offers the opportunity for change.”

Writing, by Phil Barber and Randi Rossmann, detailing the largely untold story of a daring 2 a.m. rescue amid the Tubbs Fire that saved dozens of vulnerable seniors in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood. “Wow. Just wow. A heart wrenching story. Hard to put down,” the judge wrote.

Mark and Kathy Allen hold a photo of Mark's mother, Helen Allen. The Allens helped evacuate Helen and some other residents of Villa Capri, an assisted living facility in Fountaingrove, during the Tubbs fire. (Brian Hayes / For The Press Democrat)

Front page layout and design, for covers designed by Lisa Ostroski and Bryce Martin.

Breaking news, for team coverage of the fatal shooting of migrant worker David Pelaez-Chavez by a sheriff’s deputy.

Feature photo, by Kent Porter, of welders at work on Sonoma County’s new courthouse.

Smoke from welders’ torches creates a grid pattern from the setting sun as construction continues on Sonoma County’s new courthouse, adjacent to the existing Sonoma County Superior Court and Main Adult Detention Facility, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Enterprise news and coverage of business and the economy, for a pair of stories by Andrew Graham and Kent Porter from Humboldt County, where the legalized market for cannabis has left many growers bitter and broke.

Gary Haga harvests cannabis in early September that he and his wife LaDonna cultivated in Humboldt County’s Mattole Valley. The have built two permanent greenhouses to grow their marijuana crops. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Feature story, by Alana Minkler and Kent Porter on the case of a missing Yurok woman and the wider crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

With a photograph of her mother Emmilee Risling, missing since last October, Josephine, 21-months-old, repeated “Mama” several times while viewing the image, after a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women march in Klamath, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Inside page layout and design, for “Milestone with Marsalis,” by Antonie Boessenkool and Jonathan Byrd.

The 10 third-place awards include:

In-depth reporting (digital and circulation divisions), for stories by Andrew Graham and Ethan Varian on squalid housing and broken promises endured by vulnerable residents of two publicly funded homeless housing sites, the Palms Inn and former Gold Coin motel in Santa Rosa, with photos by John Burgess and Kent Porter.

“Such an important story to tell, and it was done with rich detail and interviews that only could have been gotten by boots-on-the-ground reporting,” the judge wrote.

Columns, by Marisa Endicott, highlighting unionizing efforts among low-income tenants to safeguard themselves against corporate landlords, and an exposé on the suddenly shuttered Huntington Learning Center in Windsor.

Photojournalism, by The Press Democrat’s team (John Burgess, Christopher Chung, Chad Surmick, Beth Schlanker and Kent Porter)

Healdsburg Police officer Morgan Dudley wipes away tears while viewing a slideshow during the celebration of life for Police Chief Kevin Burke at the Healdsburg plaza in downtown Healdsburg May 6, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Healdsburg Police officer Morgan Dudley wipes away tears while viewing a slideshow during the celebration of life for Police Chief Kevin Burke at the Healdsburg plaza in downtown Healdsburg May 6, 2022. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Culinary garden at Kendall-Jackson Estate Gardens Tuesday June 21, 2022. (Chad Surmick / Press Democrat)
Culinary garden at Kendall-Jackson Estate Gardens Tuesday June 21, 2022. (Chad Surmick / Press Democrat)
Oswald Omole, left, of Atlanta, and Bola Hambolu check out their selfies and enjoyed unusually warm nights over the weekend during a visit to the Tunnel of Love, an archway lit with thousands of LED lights curated by Jordy Morgan as part of a larger “Illuminations” exhibit which includes an interactive light show in the Healdsburg Plaza gazebo, (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Oswald Omole, left, of Atlanta, and Bola Hambolu check out their selfies and enjoyed unusually warm nights over the weekend during a visit to the Tunnel of Love, an archway lit with thousands of LED lights curated by Jordy Morgan as part of a larger “Illuminations” exhibit which includes an interactive light show in the Healdsburg Plaza gazebo, (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Fighter Robbinson Galvez, left, launches into a superman punch at coach Ben Brown, head trainer and owner of PHAS3 Martial Arts, during a training session in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Fighter Robbinson Galvez, left, launches into a superman punch at coach Ben Brown, head trainer and owner of PHAS3 Martial Arts, during a training session in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Artist Jake Yarnal, with crows Nest Tattoo, continues his work on the “Dark Kingdom” tattoo (from the Conan the Barbarian artist) on the body of Carl Wolf of Fresno on Friday, April 22, 2022. The 30th annual Tattoos & Blues Festival this weekend at the Flamingo Hotel in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Artist Jake Yarnal, with crows Nest Tattoo, continues his work on the “Dark Kingdom” tattoo (from the Conan the Barbarian artist) on the body of Carl Wolf of Fresno on Friday, April 22, 2022. The 30th annual Tattoos & Blues Festival this weekend at the Flamingo Hotel in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Delainy Sorrell, 15, of Klamath with her handprint painted across her mouth, a symbol to indicate solidarity with missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, prior to a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women march in Klamath, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
Delainy Sorrell, 15, of Klamath with her handprint painted across her mouth, a symbol to indicate solidarity with missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, prior to a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women march in Klamath, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
The Analy Tigers and Petaluma Trojans play under the Harvest Moon, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Analy High School in Sebastopol. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022
The Analy Tigers and Petaluma Trojans play under the Harvest Moon, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Analy High School in Sebastopol. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022
(From left) Dancers Yuliana Gutierrez, 10, Natalia Soriano, 15, and Tania Escobar watch a performance from offstage during the Día de Muertos at the Plaza in Healdsburg, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
(From left) Dancers Yuliana Gutierrez, 10, Natalia Soriano, 15, and Tania Escobar watch a performance from offstage during the Día de Muertos at the Plaza in Healdsburg, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Children react as the Rock Star ride swings downward on the last day of the Citrus Fair in Cloverdale, Calif., on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Children react as the Rock Star ride swings downward on the last day of the Citrus Fair in Cloverdale, Calif., on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
At Terracina Apartments in Santa Rosa, Bella the dog takes a precarious perch on a balcony, Thursday, Dec. 2, was able to gain access to the apartment and Bella jumped back in through the window. The window was open, and the screen was torn, allowing the dog to get on to the balcony. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022
At Terracina Apartments in Santa Rosa, Bella the dog takes a precarious perch on a balcony, Thursday, Dec. 2, was able to gain access to the apartment and Bella jumped back in through the window. The window was open, and the screen was torn, allowing the dog to get on to the balcony. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022
At Terracina Apartments in Santa Rosa, residents hold a blanket in case Bella the dog leaps from a balcony, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, as they wait for the Santa Rosa Fire Department to hoist a ladder to the balcony. Holding off, a firefighter was able to gain access to the apartment and Bella jumped back in through the window. The window was open, and the screen was torn, allowing the dog to get on to the balcony. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022
At Terracina Apartments in Santa Rosa, residents hold a blanket in case Bella the dog leaps from a balcony, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, as they wait for the Santa Rosa Fire Department to hoist a ladder to the balcony. Holding off, a firefighter was able to gain access to the apartment and Bella jumped back in through the window. The window was open, and the screen was torn, allowing the dog to get on to the balcony. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Sports feature story, by Kerry Benefield, on former Sonoma State soccer player Courtney Shoda’s new heart and legacy on the Seawolves. “Really nicely written, engaging and filled with unexpected moments,” the judge wrote. “It has the best kicker of the bunch.”

Environmental reporting, for Mary Callahan’s series on a fundamental question for California and the North Coast: Should logging of century-old redwoods continue on public lands in an era of advancing climate crisis?

Fog shrouds the watershed of the nearly 50,000-acre Jackson Demonstration State Forest, Tuesday, March 2, 2022, in Mendocino County. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Fog shrouds the watershed of the nearly 50,000-acre Jackson Demonstration State Forest, Tuesday, March 2, 2022, in Mendocino County. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
From left, Michelle McMillan, Sara Rose and Matilda Hernandez Ramirez, walk a forest Road near Chamberlain Creek in Jackson Demonstration State Forest, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
From left, Michelle McMillan, Sara Rose and Matilda Hernandez Ramirez, walk a forest Road near Chamberlain Creek in Jackson Demonstration State Forest, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Sara Rose takes an impromptu measurement of a felled redwood tree in the The Red Tail Timber Harvest Plan (west) located in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Sara Rose takes an impromptu measurement of a felled redwood tree in the The Red Tail Timber Harvest Plan (west) located in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Feature photo (digital division), by Kent Porter, of a Santa Rosa firefighter rescuing Rihanna the dog from a home that caught fire June 1, 2022.

Firefighter/engineer Mark Haas with the Santa Rosa Fire Department carries Rihanna the dog from a home that caught fire on Happy Valley Road in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The dog was given oxygen and reunited with its owner. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022
Firefighter/engineer Mark Haas with the Santa Rosa Fire Department carries Rihanna the dog from a home that caught fire on Happy Valley Road in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The dog was given oxygen and reunited with its owner. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

Inside page layout and design, for a feature page by Antonie Boessenkool, Elissa Torres, John Burgess and Allison Gibson, on the proud legacy of Italian winemakers in Sonoma County.

Profile story, by Austin Murphy, of star climate scientist and North Bay native Daniel Swain.

Special section cover, for a series by Elissa Torres promoting Latino Living, the northern Sonoma County community section, and year-end 23 People to Watch in 2023 feature.

SMI sister publications

The Petaluma Argus-Courier won 16 awards, including seven first-place awards: for photojournalism by Crissy Pascual; health coverage by Amelia Parreira spotlighting shortfalls in local mental health care; editorial comment by Emily Charrier calling for improved workplace treatment of female firefighters; writing by Don Frances; and public service journalism for team coverage in an 11-part series on the twisting fate of Petluma’s prized fairgrounds, eyed for sale and redevelopment.

Participating in the Petaluma protest of the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, friends, (L-R) Payton Beamish, 8; Ferris Rojas, 8; Eddy Cochran, 6; Alice Cochrun, 8 and Dalton Cornforth, 8, marched to City Hall on Sunday, June 26, 2022._Petaluma, CA, USA._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Participating in the Petaluma protest of the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, friends, (L-R) Payton Beamish, 8; Ferris Rojas, 8; Eddy Cochran, 6; Alice Cochrun, 8 and Dalton Cornforth, 8, marched to City Hall on Sunday, June 26, 2022._Petaluma, CA, USA._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Firefighters investigate the total destruction of the historic Bloom-Turnstall House at Cedar Grove which was burned to the ground early Monday morning on Jan. 31, 2022._Petaluma, CA, USA. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Firefighters investigate the total destruction of the historic Bloom-Turnstall House at Cedar Grove which was burned to the ground early Monday morning on Jan. 31, 2022._Petaluma, CA, USA. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Don McCrum’s daughter, Lauren, was killed by her boyfriend in 2020. So distraught, Don tried to take his own life at her grave site but couldn’t go through with it. Now he feels he is called on a mission to talk about domestic violence. McCrum has moved away from Petaluma because all of the memories were just to hard for him to bear. But he continues to visit Lauren’s grave site at Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma regularly, often being the last to leave when it closes._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
Don McCrum’s daughter, Lauren, was killed by her boyfriend in 2020. So distraught, Don tried to take his own life at her grave site but couldn’t go through with it. Now he feels he is called on a mission to talk about domestic violence. McCrum has moved away from Petaluma because all of the memories were just to hard for him to bear. But he continues to visit Lauren’s grave site at Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma regularly, often being the last to leave when it closes._(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

It also was named second for general excellence in its circulation division among weeklies with 4,300 to 11,000 print subscribers. “This is a newspaper that knows its readers well,” judges wrote.

The Sonoma Index-Tribune won 13 awards, including four top honors: for Daniel Johnson’s profile of Sonoma native and U.S. poet laureate Ada Limón; a sports feature story on USA Team Grappler Brady “Copper Head” Wicklund; and feature photos by Robbi Pengelly. It earned a second-place award for public service journalism, for reporting and editorial comment on the poor response by city and county government to a series of punishing cold snaps and heat spells that threatened the region’s most vulnerable residents.

Wrestling match in Golton Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 05, 2021, Dragons vs. Casa. (Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)
Wrestling match in Golton Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 05, 2021, Dragons vs. Casa. (Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)
Lauren Meyers, owner of Wet Nose Style, prepares Gus, a dachshund doodle, for a trim in her temporary grooming room in Sonoma on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)
Lauren Meyers, owner of Wet Nose Style, prepares Gus, a dachshund doodle, for a trim in her temporary grooming room in Sonoma on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)

The North Bay Business Journal won seven awards, including three second-place awards and four third-place awards.

Brett Wilkison is The Press Democrat’s deputy editor for investigations and enterprise reporting. Reach him at brett.wilkison@pressdemocrat.com.

