There’s a house on Vine Hill Road, near the intersection of Guerneville Road, that Press Democrat photographer John Burgess has driven past many times before but never stopped. Until now. Burgess explains that because of the image’s long horizontal format, “the shape doesn’t work for the web or the newspaper. To really see it, one needs a big wall or monitor.” Thanks for stopping, John.

Cal Fire's Robert Marcus hydrates at the Henderson Fire above Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Sonoma County and the rest of the North Coast have slid into fire season.

A relatively small fire of 21 acres broke out June 16, just west of Clearlake Oaks. Named the Henderson Fire, officials knocked down the blaze with help from four air tankers, two each from Cal Fire’s tanker bases in Sonoma and Mendocino counties, as well as helitack crews from Boggs Mountain and Howard Forest.

The Snell Fire also burned 103-acres in northern Napa County. The fire was 100% contained, officials said Monday.

Press Democrat breaking news reporter Madison Smalstig covered the incident and Cal Fire’s response.

“We are increasing our dispatches. We are throwing more fire engines at fires sooner,” said Mike Marcucci, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Chief. “We would rather completely swarm a fire and get it out than have to worry about it going a little bigger later.”

A Cal Fire air tanker is piloted in to position to drop on the head of the Henderson Fire above Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Cal Fire personnel rest after flanking the Henderson Fire above Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Cal Fire's copter 102 out of Howard Forest in Mendocino County drops on the head of the Henderson Fire above Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

According to the National Weather Service, Santa Rosa has received nearly 31.48 inches of rain, a whopping 27 inches more than had fallen by mid-June 2022.

After a winter of above average precipitation, staff photographer Kent Porter said he has observed a significant amount of growth in the hillside vegetation. “In many locations the brush varies from 3, 4 to 8 feet tall,” said Porter. “I’m 6-foot-5, and a lot of it is over my head in the mid-elevations.”

According to Cal Fire’s website: “These grasses have started drying and will continue to dry out, which may lead to an increased occurrence of initial attack fires,”

Father’s Day

For Father’s Day, we revisited Santa Rosa couple Matthew and Jason Benson.

Staff writer Kerry Benefield and staff photographer John Burgess covered their road to fatherhood, sharing an adoption story that was complicated and at times painful, but ultimately heartwarming.

“I think everyone, when they talked to us, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, it’s the happy ending,’” Jason said. “But it’s super complicated.”

Matthew, left, and Jason Benson will celebrate their first Father’s Day with son Rowan, three months, on Sunday. It’s been a long journey to fatherhood, but worth it all as they snuggle on the floor after work Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in their Santa Rosa home. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Jason Benson changes son Rowan’s, three months, diaper Monday, May 29, 2023, in their Santa Rosa home. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Matthew, right, and Jason Benson make faces into a mirror with son Rowan, three months, June 13, 2023, in their Santa Rosa home. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Matthew, left, and Jason Benson will celebrate their first Father’s Day with their son Rowan, three months this Sunday. Photo taken in their Santa Rosa home, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Photo John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Matthew Benson rocks his son Rowan, three months, Monday, May 29, 2023, in his Santa Rosa home. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Country Summer Music Festival

Porter photographed the County Summer Music Festival at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. The three-day event included live music on two stages and featured such headliners as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brothers Osborne, and Eric Church.

Frankie Ballard riffs during his Country Summer Music Festival set in Santa Rosa, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Michelle Hintmon and Dan McGuiggan from Rohnert Park share a quiet moment amid the live performance of Lynyrd Skynyrd during the Country Summer Music Festival in Santa Rosa, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Tenille Townes performs on the main stage during the first day of the Country Summer Music Festival in Santa Rosa, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

The Country Summer Music Festival in Santa Rosa, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Lighting grips train spotlights on Lynyrd Skynyrd during the Country Summer Music Festival in Santa Rosa, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Summer days

Sonoma County residents took advantage of the sun and mild temperatures, which reached a high in the low 70s. Staff photographer Christopher Chung covered the one-year anniversary of Mitote Food Park in Roseland, as well as the opening of the Sebastopol Paw Spa in Sebastopol. Porter also photographed Healdsburg’s popular weekly summer concert series, “Tuesdays In The Plaza.“

Ireri Ballet Folklorico Petaluma dancers perform during a party to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Mitote Food Park in the Roseland area of Santa Rosa, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Gina Kerr, left, and her daughter, Dean Kerr-Bolognese, give their dog, Mira, a bath at Sebastopol Paw Spa in Sebastopol, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Healdsburg resident John Hammond catches a few z's before the start of Tuesday's in the Plaza in Healdsburg, June 13, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

You can reach photojournalist and web producer Beth Schlanker at beth.schlanker@pressdemocrat.com.