Linda Elmquist of Tucson, Arizona, nuzzles Scooter, who won the World’s Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Friday, June 23, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

A face only a mother could love

The rather unkind saying “A face only a mother could love” might be considered a compliment to Scooter, a 7-year-old Chinese Crested, who won over the judges and captured the coveted title at this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma. On Friday, Press Democrat photographer Kent Porter used a 300 mm and 70-200mm lenses to take pictures of the dogs and their owners, and landed on a nice interaction between Scooter and his owner.

Press Democrat writer Jeremy Hay described Scooter as “various shades of gray and scruffy despite having hair only on his head. His tongue hung nonstop from his mouth (a major source of points in the contest). He was born with his hind legs facing backward, forcing him to walk on his front legs except when he is strapped into a newly acquired wheeled cart that he also uses to get around.”

Wild Thang, a 6-year-old Chinese Pekingese, took second place and a $1,000 prize; Harold Bartholomew, a 16-year-old Chihuahua, came in third and won $500.

Scooter won the World’s Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Friday, June 23, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

For benefit of NBC Television, the crowd is prompted to cheer on cue, prior to the World’s Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Friday, June 23, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Anne Lewis of Coos Bay, Oregon displays Wild Thang, a 6-year-old Pekingese, during the World’s Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Friday, June 23, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Harold Bartholomew, a 16-year-old Chihuahua owned by Sabrina Impelido of Lake County, took the spirit award during the World’s Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Friday, June 23, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Buttons pop at Safari West, celebrating 30th anniversary

Owners Peter and Nancy Lang watch baby white rhino, Otto, named after Peter’s father, and his mother, Eesha, at Safari West near Santa Rosa, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

A white stork feeds her chicks in the aviary at Safari West near Santa Rosa, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

The Press Democrat’s John Burgess has decades of experience taking images at Safari West, a 400-acre private wildlife reserve north of Santa Rosa. He recommends shooting as early or late as possible when photographing wildlife to, “position yourself for the best light on the eyes of the animal.”

Long lenses help to eliminate a distracting background, such as a tree sticking out of the back of an animals head in the image.

“Then wait for the action” Burgess said.

To capture a mother stork feeding her chicks, Burgess waited until she woke up them in the morning and caught them mid-breakfast.

“The best images usually take patience for the right moment,” he said.

The herd of giraffes at Safari West near Santa Rosa wait for keepers to let them roam among the tour groups, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Safari West guide Zoey Haines, left, points out an exotic bird in the giant aviary at the animal preserve near Santa Rosa, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Culture clash at drag story hour

L Anderson joins with other supporters of the drag story hour outside the downtown Santa Rosa branch of the Sonoma County Library in Santa Rosa, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Beth Schlanker /The Press Democrat)

Protests for and against drag story hour erupted across Sonoma County throughout the weekend of June 17-18 at Petaluma, Rincon Valley, Windsor and Santa Rosa Regional Libraries, becoming a new Sonoma County front in the nation’s culture wars.

The largest protest occurred Sunday, June 18 outside the downtown Santa Rosa branch of the Sonoma County Library with about with about 150-180 people squeezed onto the sidewalk outside the entrance. While story hour with 'Drag King Vera' began inside, supporters and protesters gathered outside, chanting and waving signs. People on both sides of the debate wielded megaphones, so the noise level at times was piercing and at least one physical altercation was witnessed.