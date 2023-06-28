Linda Elmquist of Tucson, Arizona, nuzzles Scooter, who won the World’s Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Friday, June 23, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Press Democrat photos of the week: June 18-24, 2023

BETH SCHLANKER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2023, 3:40PM
A face only a mother could love

The rather unkind saying “A face only a mother could love” might be considered a compliment to Scooter, a 7-year-old Chinese Crested, who won over the judges and captured the coveted title at this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma. On Friday, Press Democrat photographer Kent Porter used a 300 mm and 70-200mm lenses to take pictures of the dogs and their owners, and landed on a nice interaction between Scooter and his owner.

Press Democrat writer Jeremy Hay described Scooter as “various shades of gray and scruffy despite having hair only on his head. His tongue hung nonstop from his mouth (a major source of points in the contest). He was born with his hind legs facing backward, forcing him to walk on his front legs except when he is strapped into a newly acquired wheeled cart that he also uses to get around.”

Wild Thang, a 6-year-old Chinese Pekingese, took second place and a $1,000 prize; Harold Bartholomew, a 16-year-old Chihuahua, came in third and won $500.

Buttons pop at Safari West, celebrating 30th anniversary

The Press Democrat’s John Burgess has decades of experience taking images at Safari West, a 400-acre private wildlife reserve north of Santa Rosa. He recommends shooting as early or late as possible when photographing wildlife to, “position yourself for the best light on the eyes of the animal.”

Long lenses help to eliminate a distracting background, such as a tree sticking out of the back of an animals head in the image.

“Then wait for the action” Burgess said.

To capture a mother stork feeding her chicks, Burgess waited until she woke up them in the morning and caught them mid-breakfast.

“The best images usually take patience for the right moment,” he said.

Culture clash at drag story hour

Protests for and against drag story hour erupted across Sonoma County throughout the weekend of June 17-18 at Petaluma, Rincon Valley, Windsor and Santa Rosa Regional Libraries, becoming a new Sonoma County front in the nation’s culture wars.

The largest protest occurred Sunday, June 18 outside the downtown Santa Rosa branch of the Sonoma County Library with about with about 150-180 people squeezed onto the sidewalk outside the entrance. While story hour with 'Drag King Vera' began inside, supporters and protesters gathered outside, chanting and waving signs. People on both sides of the debate wielded megaphones, so the noise level at times was piercing and at least one physical altercation was witnessed.

Mourning those we lost

Last week Santa Rosa Police Department identified the victim of a drive-by shooting in southwest Santa Rosa that they believe is related to a gang rivalry. Photographer Kent Porter captured teenagers mourning the 15-year-old friend on Tuesday, June 28, in front of an apartment complex on Corby Avenue.

“Losing a 15-year-old child to gang violence is a tragedy,” Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan wrote in a text message to The Press Democrat. “We are seeing youth at a very young age actively involved in street gang activity.”

Also Tuesday, June 28, members of Cal Fire transported the body of Capt. Ronnie Boyd Jr. from the Napa County coroner’s office to a funeral home in Lower Lake. Ronnie Boyd Jr. and Dena Boyd, a Clearlake couple who died from injuries in a June 11 motorcycle crash on Butts Canyon Road northeast of Calistoga.

U-turn factor

Kent Porter calls it the “U-turn factor.”

“The best images come from seeing something from the corner of your eye while driving, causing the U-turn flip,” he said.

In the newspaper business, often without warning, a planned story will fall through, leaving a hole in plans for the newspaper’s print section for the following day. Sometimes when that happens, a call goes out to find a photographic slice-of-life in the community. It’s not always easy, and often feels like pulling a rabbit out of a hat.

“It pays to have a mental filing system of places you know will make a solid feature image, such as a park, murals, elevated positions, etc., something graphic that might catch the eye,” said Porter.

