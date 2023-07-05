Tough love

Sanchez Boxing Gym coach Uriel Sanchez, right, works with Angelo Garcilazo, 14, during a workout at Southwest Community Park in Santa Rosa on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Not far from where two teenage boys were killed recently in separate gang-related shootings, Rosendo Sanchez uses a tough love approach with his students to teach them the finer skills of boxing at Southwest Community Park.

It’s the type of program that Jose “Mico” Quiroz, a south Santa Rosa native and former gang member whose son boxes with Sanchez, would’ve been key for him at an early age, he told The Press Democrat.

Rosendo Sanchez, owner of Sanchez Boxing Gym, talks with Brayden Labonte, 7, at the end of a workout at Southwest Community Park in Santa Rosa on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

“As a young man growing up, the male role models that I had, the strong role models that I had, were gang members. They were in and out of prison, they were tattooed up, they were feared and respected in the neighborhood,” Quiroz said. “Our young males, they think that being tough and being strong is being in gangs, is flashing a gun, and we need to show them that’s not the case.”

With the recent gang-related homicides, members within the Santa Rosa community and law enforcement circles have intensified discussions about best approaches to combat gang violence.

Rosendo Sanchez, center, owner of Sanchez Boxing Gym, watches Tony Perez, right, work with Adriell Bermudez, 15, during a workout at Southwest Community Park in Santa Rosa on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Back in action

Shallow water markers are anchored in place off the beach at Healdsburg Memorial Beach during construction of the seasonal dam which has not been in place for the last 4 years due to low water levels in the Russian River near downtown Healdsburg, Monday June, 26, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

For first time in 4 years, the dam is up at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach in Sonoma County.

The beach offers access to the Russian River for swimming, water play and picnicing. Grass areas offer shade and barbecues locations. Lifeguards are on duty daily, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. through Labor Day. While parking is $7, admission to the beach is free, as are loaner life vests available to those who request them.

Last week Chad Surmick photographed workers installing the seasonal dam after one of the wettest rain seasons in years.

The Healdsburg Memorial Beach dam is in place for the first time in 4 years due to low water levels in the Russian River near downtown Healdsburg, Tuesday June, 27, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

To the right, Surmick captured crews lifting wooden support beams into the gate of the Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach dam during construction of the seasonal dam which has not been in place for 4 years due to low water levels.

A walkway allows crews to quickly transverse a constructed dam as work continues on the Healdsburg Memorial Beach dam which has not been in place for the last 4 years due to low water levels in the Russian River near downtown Healdsburg, Tuesday June, 27, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Around the Empire

For many long-time print subscriber’s of Press Democrat, the title “Around the Empire” might ring a bell. It used to be the name of the inside local print section and refers to our region’s towering redwoods. Here are some images that jumped out last week from around the county.

A sunflower grows next to rapidly growing vines at Alexander Valley Vineyards, Friday, June 30, 2023 near Healdsburg. Two rows of sunflowers and other cut flowers line a 100 yard stretch of AV’s Highway 128 frontage. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Crews mow vines at Ramey Wine Cellars Westside Farms “The Middle Reach” sub AVA which sweeps all the way to the northern end of The Russian River near Guerneville Thursday June 29, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Jim Northen, of Northen Painting, puts a first coat of red paint on the front doors of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Healdsburg on Monday, June 26, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Jordan Rash from Tacoma, Washington, takes a quick cooling off dip after paddle boarding the Russian at the Wohler Bridge in Forestville, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)