Tough love
Not far from where two teenage boys were killed recently in separate gang-related shootings, Rosendo Sanchez uses a tough love approach with his students to teach them the finer skills of boxing at Southwest Community Park.
It’s the type of program that Jose “Mico” Quiroz, a south Santa Rosa native and former gang member whose son boxes with Sanchez, would’ve been key for him at an early age, he told The Press Democrat.
“As a young man growing up, the male role models that I had, the strong role models that I had, were gang members. They were in and out of prison, they were tattooed up, they were feared and respected in the neighborhood,” Quiroz said. “Our young males, they think that being tough and being strong is being in gangs, is flashing a gun, and we need to show them that’s not the case.”
With the recent gang-related homicides, members within the Santa Rosa community and law enforcement circles have intensified discussions about best approaches to combat gang violence.
Back in action
For first time in 4 years, the dam is up at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach in Sonoma County.
The beach offers access to the Russian River for swimming, water play and picnicing. Grass areas offer shade and barbecues locations. Lifeguards are on duty daily, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. through Labor Day. While parking is $7, admission to the beach is free, as are loaner life vests available to those who request them.
Last week Chad Surmick photographed workers installing the seasonal dam after one of the wettest rain seasons in years.
To the right, Surmick captured crews lifting wooden support beams into the gate of the Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach dam during construction of the seasonal dam which has not been in place for 4 years due to low water levels.
Around the Empire
For many long-time print subscriber’s of Press Democrat, the title “Around the Empire” might ring a bell. It used to be the name of the inside local print section and refers to our region’s towering redwoods. Here are some images that jumped out last week from around the county.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: