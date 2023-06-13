Classic Car Cruise

Vintage car enthusiasts took to the streets Saturday for the Peggy Sue's All-American Car Show & Cruise in downtown Santa Rosa. The event features pre-1976 classic American cars and hot rods.

To photograph the cars in motion , Porter used the photography technique of panning. “Usually less than 1/15th of a second shutter speed, gives the photograph a little more oomph, something a little different,” Porter said.

By using a long exposure and tracking a moving object in the lens with a swinging movement of the camera, the result is a mixture of an in-focus subject and an out-of-focus background.

“Not every pan works,” Porter said. “If you pan too fast or slow, everything is blurry, with no distinguishing features. The most distinguishing parts of the image should be sharp.”

The 19th annual Peggy Sue Car Show and Cruise rolled through Santa Rosa’s downtown streets, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

A wild night

When the weather turned wild June 6, staff photographer Kent Porter was in Lake County to capture the action as a spectacular storm erupted. Lightning struck 137 times that night around Lake County, southeastern Mendocino County and northern Sonoma County, National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdoch said.

He shot the weather event with a 70-200 mm lens and a Canon R5 mirrorless camera on a tripod. By using a series of long exposures, he succeeded in picking up lightning bolts and the ambient light in the sky. His photo with five bolts was taken during a six-second exposure

Clear Lake is illuminated after lightning strikes behind Ladder Ridge in the Mendocino National Forest above Upper Lake, Nice and Lucerne, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Lake County. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

“I knew adding Clear Lake in the frame would convey a sense of place, so I stuck with the composition, hoping for dramatic skies,” Porter said. “For a brief 15-minute window the storms did not disappoint.”

Clear Lake is illuminated after lightning strikes behind Ladder Ridge in the Mendocino National Forest above Upper Lake, Nice and Lucerne, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Lake County. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

School’s out!

The Press Democrat covered more than 15 graduation ceremonies last week including 5 photographed by staff photographers. They captured the emotions of students and their families from Healdsburg, Rancho Cotate, Petaluma, and Technology High Schools.

We couldn’t get to all the local ceremonies. But if if you have photos to share, we’d love to post them. Click here to send us your photos of the high school or college graduation you attended.

Healdsburg High School seniors wait to get their diplomas, Friday June 9, 2023, in Healdsburg. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

The Rancho Cotate High School Class of 2023 celebrate the 56th commencement ceremony at Cougar Stadium on Daggett Field, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Graduates prepped for the ceremony in the school’s gymnasium then paraded out to the field much to the delight of family and friends to receive their diplomas during the evening ceremony in Rohnert Park. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Henry Ellis pays homage to the Breakfast Club movie after delivering a speech during Petaluma High School's graduation, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Petaluma. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Technology High seniors graduated Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Rohnert Park. (John Burgess /The Press Democrat)

William Ullyott, 12, cheers for his cousin Samuel Van Heuvel during Healdsburg High School’sl graduation, Friday June 9, 2023, in Healdsburg. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Primping the Princess

One recent image that stood out was taken by staff photographer Chad Surmick. In addition to capturing Sunday’s “Wigs & Waffles“ drag show, he also took this behind-the-scenes image of drag performer Princess Panocha putting on the finishing touches of her costume before the show.

Drag performer Princess Panocha sprays her hair while getting ready during the annual pride drag brunch “Wigs & Waffles” at 630 Park Steakhouse inside the Graton Casino and Resort in Rohnert Park, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Full Moon

Finally, here is a shot of last week’s strawberry moon -- in all of its glory -- taken by Porter.

The waning strawberry moon rises over Old Redwood Highway near Arata Lane in Windsor, Monday, June 5, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

