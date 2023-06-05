The thrill of success

Maria Carrillo’s Matt Anderson celebrates a safe call at 1st base bringing in two runs in the sixth inning against Benicia during their playoff game Wednesday at Maria Carrillo, May 24, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Great sports photography takes a lot patience, especially with sports like softball and baseball. With just one pitch, a game can go from a slow-paced snoozer to an intense nail biter. John Burgess and Chad Surmick captured these peak-action “jube shots” (short for jubilation) by waiting for just the right time and anticipating the moment when a player will react. A little bit of luck always comes in handy, too. These photos capture the excitement and energy of a late-season game.

Rancho Cotate High players, from left, Jamie McGaughey, Marissa Brody, Georgia Moss, Lauren Ketchu celebrate their 5-0 win over Alameda High in the North Coast Section semifinal Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (John Burgess /The Press Democrat)

Casa Grande pitcher Georgia Moss celebrates a shutout 5-0 win over Alameda High in the North Coast Section semifinal playoffs, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Petaluma. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

An eye in the sky

“It’s a full physical endeavor as the work of art takes flight in uneven and difficult terrain,” said certified drone pilot and PD staff photographer, Chad Surmick. He used his drone to capture these eye-catching portraits of artist Kelsi Anderson, who paints with natural pigments right into the landscape. “What impressed me about Kelsi’s work, ” Surmick said, “was the pure scope and size of it all. It’s just so massive. The artist became the brush to paint this mural.”

Earth artist Kelsi Anderson who paints artworks with natural pigments right into the landscape that are ephemeral and disappear with wind and rain and grass, shows off their most recent work in Green Valley west of Sebastopol. Photo taken Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Out and about

Another week of beautiful weather and sunny skies allowed for these fun feature photos captured by Christopher Chung and John Burgess.

A rider with Cabalgata Rio Lago waits for the procession to continue during the Twilight Parade in Healdsburg, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Canopies thicken in a vineyard across the rolling hills along Dutcher Creek Road near Cloverdale, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

A trio of dogs walk the parade route during the Twilight Parade in Healdsburg, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

In a scene as old as playgrounds, a rainbow-skirted Marin Webb, five gives her friend Juniper Stromberg, 4, a spin in a chair and then hangs on for the ride on the playground at Hidden Valley Elementary School in Santa Rosa, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

A climbing Fourth of July rose at King’s Nursery in Santa Rosa,Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

