(From left) Otaka Redhawk, Eliste Reeves and Edwina Lincoln, all members of the Yuki tribe in Covelo, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Enterprise News (open division): Second Place — Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat. Story by Alana Minkler.

Delainy Sorrell, 15, of Klamath with her handprint painted across her mouth, a symbol to indicate solidarity with missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, prior to a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women march in Klamath, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Feature Story: Second Place — Kent Porter / The Press Democrat. Story by Alana Minkler.

Montgomery High School graduation, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Graduating senior Miguel Briano’s sister Vanessa Briano, and cousin Mireyo Briano attend his Elsie Allen High School commencement ceremony in Santa Rosa, Friday, June 2, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Janae Schwan, left, and Natalie Wilmarth celebrate their graduation from Montgomery High School, Friday, June 2, 2023 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

When photographing graduation ceremonies, staff photographer Kent Porter adheres to the adage in photojournalism “arrive early and stay late.” He recommends engaging with the graduates before the start of the ceremony. “Intermingle as best you can let them know you are there, ” he said. “As a rule, I stand in an area where I’m less obtrusive. I watch the graduates to see who might be the most animated, and remember where they are seated.

“At the end of the ceremony when the diplomas are being handed out, I’ll step back with a longer lens to capture the graduates celebrating as they come off the stage. Then I move in with a wide-angle as the graduates move their tassels and throw their mortar boards.

“I look for light, angles, silhouettes, and patterns of repetition. Also, I turn to the general crowd for celebrations as their student walks across the stage. After the ceremony, I move in (if time and light allows) to photograph relatives celebrating with their graduates.”

Ridgway High School Graduate Benjamin Adair carries his diploma and puppy Hazel from the stage after receiving his diploma during commencement ceremonies at Santa Rosa High School, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Santa Rosa. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Montgomery High School graduation, Friday, June 2, 2023 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

An eye for the details

Detail images are an essential element to storytelling in photojournalism. Sometimes details are so striking that they can be the centerpiece photograph, but more often than not they will run as a smaller image in the newspaper. In an online gallery, detail shots can help to break up the repetitiveness of more traditional images.

Sebastopol sandy clay loam, left, and Goldridge soil make the Hallberg Ranch vineyard property unique. Photo taken in Sebastopol on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Guitar-shaped pedals on Juan Chavez’s custom bike in Windsor on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Jim Jorissen, 90, who lives near Oakmont, prepares for a ride in Trione-Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023

Picking the right detail to photograph is important. It needs to add something unique to the story and reinforce the overall narrative.

Porter notes, “A detail should add to the overall theme of what you are photographing. If you’re doing a story about trees that only produce seeds/cones every 10 years, taking a photo of the cone itself helps to illustrate the story. Or to show the regrowth of a forest after a devastating fire, grab a macro lens and get down at sprout level to show a blade of grass/tree, sprouting from the landscape.”

Ladybugs fill the spring garden with tiny splashes of red for the observant, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Food glorious food

“Light can make or break a food shoot,“ said Press Democrat staff photographer Chad Surmick. ”When I arrived, I planned to use my strobes, but a dead battery in my remote made me rethink this one.“