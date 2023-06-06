Andrea Morales, 14, of the Ballet-Folklorico Netzahualcoyotl, performs during the unveiling of The Marylou Lowrider Project, a Santa Rosa Police Department patrol car dedicated to Marylou Armer, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Press Democrat photos of the week: May 28-June 3, 2023

BETH SCHLANKER | PHOTOS BY PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 5, 2023, 6:01PM
California News Publishers Association awards

The Press Democrat won 41 awards in the California News Publishers Association annual contest, including being named the best newspaper of its size in the state by the trade group.

The newspaper’s photojournalists took home a number of top honors, including for news, feature and sports photography. Take a look at some of their prize-winning work.

Staff photojournalism award: Third Place — Christopher Chung, John Burgess, Kent Porter, Beth Schlanker, Chad Surmick. Judges comment: “Impressive range of images, great depth of color on some photos.”

Andrea Morales, 14, of the Ballet-Folklorico Netzahualcoyotl, performs during the unveiling of The Marylou Lowrider Project, a Santa Rosa Police Department patrol car dedicated to Marylou Armer, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Feature Photo (digital division): First Place — Kent Porter / The Press Democrat.

Northern Sonoma County Fire captain Carlos Mendez stands lookout as firefighter make access to the Geyser fire, located at the very top of Geyser Peak above Alexander Valley, during a windstorm with gusts near 80 mph, early Saturday morning, Jan. 22, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
News Photo: First Place — Kent Porter / The Press Democrat. Judges comment: “I love the light, swirling embers and detail in a moment of reflection.”

Personnel aboard Sonoma County Sheriff's Henry 1 helicopter use a spotlight to lead Monte Rio and Cal Fire firefighters in to the Terrace fire, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Initial reports after crews gained access put the fire at about one acre. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
News Photo (digital division): First Place — Kent Porter / The Press Democrat. Judges comments: “Dramatic light illustrates the scene very well. A keeper.”

Leone Fontana, 4, dunks his dad, Jordan Fontana in the dunk tank at Santa Rosa United Soccer Club’s Fall Festival in Santa Rosa Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Christopher Chung /The Press Democrat)
Feature Photo: First Place — Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat. Judges comment: “One of those images that shows more on a second look.”

Smoke from welders’ torches creates a grid pattern from the setting sun as construction continues on Sonoma County’s new courthouse, adjacent to the existing Sonoma County Superior Court and Main Adult Detention Facility, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
At Terracina Apartments in Santa Rosa, residents hold a blanket in case Bella the dog leaps from a balcony, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, as they wait for the Santa Rosa Fire Department to hoist a ladder to the balcony. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
(Above left) Feature Photo: Second Place — Kent Porter / The Press Democrat. Judge comments: “Beautiful cinematic light.”

(Above right) Feature photo (digital division): Third Place / Kent Porter

Caption: From left, Maria Carrillo’s Sophia Niehage, Luka Amand and Sophia Heller react after winning the third set against Windsor, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Windsor beat the Puma’s in five sets to take the NBL Oak league title. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Sports Feature Photo: First Place — Kent Porter / The Press Democrat. Judges comment: “What a great variety of expressions, each tells a story.”

Photo Story/Essay: Second place — Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat. Judges comment: “Great stuff here. I felt like I was there to say goodbye. Captured the heroes of the press in their final hours with great humanity and left no detail of the wonders of a press room undocumented. Bravo!”

(From left) Otaka Redhawk, Eliste Reeves and Edwina Lincoln, all members of the Yuki tribe in Covelo, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
Enterprise News (open division): Second Place — Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat. Story by Alana Minkler.

Delainy Sorrell, 15, of Klamath with her handprint painted across her mouth, a symbol to indicate solidarity with missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, prior to a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women march in Klamath, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Feature Story: Second Place — Kent Porter / The Press Democrat. Story by Alana Minkler.

Call for photos: Graduation ceremonies across the county

Sonoma County’s graduation season is underway, with the first wave of more than three dozen high school campuses and two colleges holding their ceremonies last week and late last month. More ceremonies are scheduled for this week.

Press Democrat photojournalists are hard at work covering many of those events, but we can’t get to them all. Click here to send us your photos of the graduation you attended.

Montgomery High School graduation, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Graduating senior Miguel Briano’s sister Vanessa Briano, and cousin Mireyo Briano attend his Elsie Allen High School commencement ceremony in Santa Rosa, Friday, June 2, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
Janae Schwan, left, and Natalie Wilmarth celebrate their graduation from Montgomery High School, Friday, June 2, 2023 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023
When photographing graduation ceremonies, staff photographer Kent Porter adheres to the adage in photojournalism “arrive early and stay late.” He recommends engaging with the graduates before the start of the ceremony. “Intermingle as best you can let them know you are there, ” he said. “As a rule, I stand in an area where I’m less obtrusive. I watch the graduates to see who might be the most animated, and remember where they are seated.

“At the end of the ceremony when the diplomas are being handed out, I’ll step back with a longer lens to capture the graduates celebrating as they come off the stage. Then I move in with a wide-angle as the graduates move their tassels and throw their mortar boards.

“I look for light, angles, silhouettes, and patterns of repetition. Also, I turn to the general crowd for celebrations as their student walks across the stage. After the ceremony, I move in (if time and light allows) to photograph relatives celebrating with their graduates.”

Ridgway High School Graduate Benjamin Adair carries his diploma and puppy Hazel from the stage after receiving his diploma during commencement ceremonies at Santa Rosa High School, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Santa Rosa. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Montgomery High School graduation, Friday, June 2, 2023 in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
An eye for the details

Detail images are an essential element to storytelling in photojournalism. Sometimes details are so striking that they can be the centerpiece photograph, but more often than not they will run as a smaller image in the newspaper. In an online gallery, detail shots can help to break up the repetitiveness of more traditional images.

Sebastopol sandy clay loam, left, and Goldridge soil make the Hallberg Ranch vineyard property unique. Photo taken in Sebastopol on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
Guitar-shaped pedals on Juan Chavez’s custom bike in Windsor on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Jim Jorissen, 90, who lives near Oakmont, prepares for a ride in Trione-Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2023
Picking the right detail to photograph is important. It needs to add something unique to the story and reinforce the overall narrative.

Porter notes, “A detail should add to the overall theme of what you are photographing. If you’re doing a story about trees that only produce seeds/cones every 10 years, taking a photo of the cone itself helps to illustrate the story. Or to show the regrowth of a forest after a devastating fire, grab a macro lens and get down at sprout level to show a blade of grass/tree, sprouting from the landscape.”

Ladybugs fill the spring garden with tiny splashes of red for the observant, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
Food glorious food

“Light can make or break a food shoot,“ said Press Democrat staff photographer Chad Surmick. ”When I arrived, I planned to use my strobes, but a dead battery in my remote made me rethink this one.“

“The natural sunlight down on their patio at the had a great position and the color palette was just perfect. Sometimes you just follow your natural instincts and it all works out.”

Scallops at Layla at MacArthur Place in Sonoma, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
When the natural light doesn’t behave, that is when photographers break out lighting equipment.

While shooting pancakes The Press Democrat’s John Burgess used, “a regular flash into an umbrella mounted on stand at 90 degrees to the plate.”

He recommends using a “low angle for more dramatic shadows. The shadows are usually filled from the side with a piece of white foam core, but four people had to surround the dish, so I let the white walls in the room fill in the shadows. The backdrop is a paper that looks like marble.”

Kids love to help making Montage chef Jason Pringle’s Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with lots of maple syrup, Thursday, May 30, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
Loud and proud

Kent Porter photographed the Sonoma County Pride Parade and Festival over the weekend and came up with photos that capture the joy and exuberance of the event.

Cheer San Francisco performs during the Sonoma County Pride Parade and Festival on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Elia DelMonte, 13, with Community Church of Sebastopol participates in the Sonoma County Pride Parade and Festival in Santa Rosa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Shane Solomon of Santa Rosa participates in the Sonoma County Pride Parade and Festival in Santa Rosa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
The Sonoma County Pride Parade and Festival in Santa Rosa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Trinity Harp gets above it all as she participates in the Sonoma County Pride Parade and Festival in Santa Rosa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Q&A: Have a question for our photo staff? Want to know something about photojournalism?

Feel free to email me your questions at beth.schlanker@pressdemocrat.com. with “Q&A” in the subject line.

Want to share an amazing photo you took with our readers? Send ‘em to me.

Email them to me with the subject line “My Photo” to beth.schlanker@pressdemocrat.com. Thanks!

See the previous Week in Photos here.

You can reach photojournalist and web producer Beth Schlanker at beth.schlanker@pressdemocrat.com.

