Enterprise News (open division): Second Place — Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat. Story by Alana Minkler.
Feature Story: Second Place — Kent Porter / The Press Democrat. Story by Alana Minkler.
Call for photos: Graduation ceremonies across the county
Sonoma County’s graduation season is underway, with the first wave of more than three dozen high school campuses and two colleges holding their ceremonies last week and late last month. More ceremonies are scheduled for this week.
Press Democrat photojournalists are hard at work covering many of those events, but we can’t get to them all. Click here to send us your photos of the graduation you attended.
When photographing graduation ceremonies, staff photographer Kent Porter adheres to the adage in photojournalism “arrive early and stay late.” He recommends engaging with the graduates before the start of the ceremony. “Intermingle as best you can let them know you are there, ” he said. “As a rule, I stand in an area where I’m less obtrusive. I watch the graduates to see who might be the most animated, and remember where they are seated.
“At the end of the ceremony when the diplomas are being handed out, I’ll step back with a longer lens to capture the graduates celebrating as they come off the stage. Then I move in with a wide-angle as the graduates move their tassels and throw their mortar boards.
“I look for light, angles, silhouettes, and patterns of repetition. Also, I turn to the general crowd for celebrations as their student walks across the stage. After the ceremony, I move in (if time and light allows) to photograph relatives celebrating with their graduates.”
An eye for the details
Detail images are an essential element to storytelling in photojournalism. Sometimes details are so striking that they can be the centerpiece photograph, but more often than not they will run as a smaller image in the newspaper. In an online gallery, detail shots can help to break up the repetitiveness of more traditional images.
Picking the right detail to photograph is important. It needs to add something unique to the story and reinforce the overall narrative.
Porter notes, “A detail should add to the overall theme of what you are photographing. If you’re doing a story about trees that only produce seeds/cones every 10 years, taking a photo of the cone itself helps to illustrate the story. Or to show the regrowth of a forest after a devastating fire, grab a macro lens and get down at sprout level to show a blade of grass/tree, sprouting from the landscape.”
Food glorious food
“Light can make or break a food shoot,“ said Press Democrat staff photographer Chad Surmick. ”When I arrived, I planned to use my strobes, but a dead battery in my remote made me rethink this one.“
